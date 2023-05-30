Kildare mum says doctor ‘forgot’ to tell her about cancer diagnosis

The theatre manager and Zumba teacher had a biopsy on her liver earlier this year but never heard back about her results.

A single mum has opened up about how her cancer diagnosis inspired her to teach her daughter to live in the moment.

Celine Garvey (44) began to feel unwell last December and was initially diagnosed with a number of issues such as pleurisy (inflammation of the outside of the lung), blood clots, and menopause.

She decided to contact her doctor a few weeks later in a phone call that would change her entire life.

“I rang my own doctor, and she said, ‘Has nobody told you?’,” Celine told Laura Donnelly on Newstalk’s The Pat Kenny Show.

“She then told me it is cancer, there was a miscommunication.

“We've all had moments where you forgot to send something, but when it’s cancer? To forget to tell somebody?”

Celine said the cancer, which is on her liver but is being treated as gallbladder cancer, forced her come to terms with dying.

She said the idea of death made her “really scared at the start” because of her eight-year-old daughter Elanor.

“I don't want to leave my daughter alone, she’s just so gorgeous, she's so full of love,” she said.

“I've had to rewrite my will because I'm worried that I might go any day because they can't give you a time.

“Having to come to terms with that is the hardest part, especially if you're in the middle of the night and it's dark.

“You're sitting there on your own and you're looking at a wall going ‘I could be gone.’

“One of the days I didn't want to go sleep because I thought it was gonna die that night.”

Celine said her cancer diagnosis has turned her into a “cheesy person.”

“I've turned into one of those things that you see flicking through Facebook that’s like ‘Life so beautiful,” she said.

“I wake up in the morning and say ‘I'm alive. Isn't that a good thing? I'm alive today.”

Celine also told of the emotional moment when Elanor asked her about her illness upfront.

“I told her everything in a very calm way … she knew I was going to take loads of medicine and be very tired,” the Kildare woman shared.

“But she needed a word, and I knew she knew the word. So, I said: ‘Well, Elanor, what I have is cancer.”

Celine described how her daughter grew tearful and asked her mother if she was going to die.

“I said: ‘You live, you die. What has happened here is we have something that nobody else has – the opportunity to live now.'

“We can just go and have fun… you'll be able to hang around with me when you’re finished school in the summer, and we can do things together.

"I'm glad it happened the way it did and that she actually came out and asked the question, because then I didn't have time to get upset myself."

Celine and her friends are raising money for treatment through the ‘Celine’s Cancer Quest’ GoFundMe page.

The mum-of-one has been documenting her cancer journey on her YouTube channel and regularly shares updates on the GoFundMe page.