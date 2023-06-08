Irish sports stars who were forced to have surgery abroad due to HSE waiting lists

“I’d been waiting at home for more than a year to see a consultant, so I hadn’t even made the waiting list for surgery”

They played for club and country and gave their all. But what happens to sports stars when their old injuries come back to haunt them?

Alan Byrne gets animated when the sore subject of football injuries comes up.

“There is no after-care for former League of Ireland players. Simple as that,” says Alan, as he takes a seat overlooking the swimming pool at the Daniya Denia Hotel on Spain’s Costa Blanca.

“I never felt those actually playing got much care at the time in the League of Ireland anyway,” says the 53-year-old former Shamrock Rovers and Bohemians midfielder.

Now working as an electrical contractor in Dublin, Alan is joining the growing number of people whose old sports injuries have come back later in life.

In Alan’s case, his left knee was completely gone. He decided to fly to Spain with the organisation Healthcare Abroad and claim back the costs of his knee replacement surgery from the HSE under the EU Cross Border Directive.

Football was always part of his life, starting off with the Lakelands club in Dundrum as a boy.

His father Eamon played with Shamrock Rovers before picking up a knee injury; deciding to later make a comeback with Drumcondra. He was bought by Belfast side Glentoran in 1962 and became a legend with the club, was made captain and finished his career with a 1966 Irish Cup win over Linfield. The knee injury just wouldn’t go away and he was forced to give up the game.

Son Alan also played with Rovers and also made the move North to play with the Glens rivals Linfield. But like his dad, he also suffered injury and he spent much of his three years in Belfast injured.

“Linfield did look after me. They organised surgery and sent me to England for rehab,” says Alan who also played for Shelbourne, Bohemians, Bray Wanderers, Newry Town and Wayside Celtic.

A tough midfield general, Alan was nicknamed Psycho by fans. He stopped playing in 2001 as his injuries caught up with him. He won medals at every club he played for.

“The injuries stay with you. My knee was never the same. It would lock on me at times and I knew I needed an operation, but I was stupid. I was still playing 5-a-side until a few months ago.

“My surgeon in Spain Dr Henkel said my knee was a disaster. It was corroded and one of the worst cases he’s ever seen. I had no cartilage on my knee.

“Everything was first class from start to finish with Healthcare Abroad. They met me in Dublin and then again in Alicante, when I landed. They organised a fabulous hotel, my consultation, and my surgery.

“I’d been waiting at home for more than a year to see a consultant, so I hadn’t even made the waiting list for surgery. I called Healthcare Abroad and I was in Spain within four weeks.’

He says what has happened to him and so many other footballers always remind him of what Jack Charlton said to Paul McGrath – that when you’re on top in the game people will queue up to look after you, but when your time is done, there’s no-one to look after you.

“The professional football set-up in England is amazing. They look after former players but in Ireland it’s a disaster,” says Alan.

“We have nothing in Ireland. Something only gets done when former footballers hear stories about their mates and then step in to help with fundraisers when they can. It does make me angry.

“I was lucky. I found out about my rights as a European citizen to go to Spain to get my knee fixed. I’ll be advising those left behind by our system to do the same.”

Bernie Ayres (nee Goddard) was one of the pioneers of women’s football in Ireland, representing her country in the 1970s years before the FAI had an official national team.

She was just 17 when she made her debut as the goalkeeper in a friendly against France in 1977, travelling to the continent by ferry.

She and her friends were so good, they used to beat the local boys’ team at Rathfarnham United in challenge games, catching the eye of coach Jim Walsh who decided to establish a girls’ team.

Bernie was an all-round athlete, winning All-Ireland sprint medals at 100m, 200m and 4x100m with the Brothers Pearse Athletics Club. She was also a great basketball player.

“I was very tall and very flexible and obviously decent enough,” laughs Bernie.

“Growing up in Rathfarnham there were four or five football pitches opposite the HB ice cream factory, and we spent all our time there.

“It would be the fellas against the girls and sometimes we beat them and they were not impressed.

“Then a coach called Jim Walsh saw we had potential and got us into the leagues, and we worked our way up, going on to win Leinster titles. My sister Margaret played centre forward, so it was a great place to be.”

In 1985 she suffered a fractured jaw and a broken nose and decided to give up the game she loved.

But her sporty younger years would come back to haunt her and seven years ago she began getting pains in her knees.

“I spent five years on a waiting list in Ireland. You represent your country and this is how you’re repaid,” says Bernie, now 63, and living in County Wexford.

“I went from being out and about every day to becoming a total recluse. The pain was excruciating. I tried every which way to get treatment but no matter what I tried, the door was closed in my face.

‘I was at home all the time. I was suicidal at one stage. That’s how bad things had become.”

She called the agency Healthcare Abroad to see if she could get her knee replacement surgery in the EU.

And in February she underwent surgery at the HCB Hospital in Denia at a price that matches the HSE reimbursement figure. She plans to return to the same hospital in June to have surgery on her other knee.

“I’m on top of the world again,” says Bernie.

“The Healthcare Abroad team, the hospital staff and the hotel staff in Denia couldn’t do enough for you. It was an incredible experience. I went back to see my GP in Blackwater (Co Wexford) and he said it was a first-class job.”

She is scathing about the Irish health system.

“They left me for five years. They don’t care,” she says. “The politicians in this country don’t care. Did you ever see a politician in this country on a waiting list? They are in their private suites.

“No-one tells you that you have a right as a European citizen to go to another EU country for healthcare. It’s like this big secret.

“I had been in agony for the past six to seven years. I’ll go back to Spain again in June and then I can really get going again. Going to Spain has given me my life back again.”

A CORK man stuck on a waiting list just to see a consultant to get on another waiting list has spoken of his ‘shock’ when he discovered he could get a free hip replacement procedure in Spain.

Former Glasgow Celtic youth player Vincent Gallacher (61) says he feels alive again after he flew out to Denia for his operation.

The mechanical engineer called Healthcare Abroad to arrange surgery under the little-known EU Cross Border directive in which costs are reimbursed by the HSE.

“In my case, the entire cost of the consultation, operation and 10 amazing physio sessions after the operation were all covered 100pc. I just had to pay for my flights and the hotel,” said Vincent, who played football in the Scottish, Canadian and Dutch leagues.

“The fact that most people can access the Healthcare Abroad service using their credit union gives me comfort.”