Irish pole dancer pursues firefighting dream after failing fitness test as teen

“When I was 18, I applied. Completely oblivious to the process and under-prepared, I failed the bleep test”

El Fegan gave up dreams of firefighting to ignite a passion for pole dancing in Ireland.

Pole legend El Fegan has launched a new career as a firefighter after years of keeping clients fighting fit.

And athletic El has revealed she applied for the life-saving job as a teenager but failed the fitness test.

She spent nearly two decades teaching clients pole techniques and was the first person in Ireland to open a studio.

But the burning ambition remained and El is now one of the newest recruits in the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service.

The 43-year-old hopes her career transformation from fitness pole to firefighter’s pole will be an inspiration to anyone that it’s never too late to pursue a dream.

El on a ladder

“For the past 18 years, I’ve been lucky to be in a position to help and inspire woman through pole. I hope to continue that within my new role,” she says.

“I’ve found over the years it’s a two-way thing — my students and instructors at Polercise continually inspire me, I have had so much support and encouragement from them for following my own ambitions.

“Surround yourself with like-minded people, believe and achieve. It’s never too late to go after what you want, make the change, be the challenge.”

The job was always her destiny and even as a teenager El had her heart set on the Fire & Rescue Service.

“When I was 18, I applied. Completely oblivious to the process and under-prepared, I failed the bleep test.

“My mum then said I had to have something to fall back on in case it didn’t work out for me, so I decided I’d go to university and do a degree in Fire Safety.”

El with her new colleagues

Her life took an unexpected path when El went to Australia on a year out and fell for pole. At the time it was still struggling to shake off its stripper image, but the young entrepreneur knew it had fitness appeal.

“I remember thinking I love dancing and I loved climbing the ropes and bars at school, this sounds right up my street, so I signed up there and then. I immediately fell in love with pole and felt the need to share this new experience with as many women as I could.

“In 2005 I opened Polercise, Ireland’s first pole fitness studio which took over the past 18 years of my life.”

El Fagan's Polercise

She’s used the public platform to highlight issues from mental health to menopause but her early ambition still lingered.

When she saw a Fire & Rescue Service recruitment ad a few years ago the stars aligned and two decades after her first try-out, the dream of becoming a firefighter came true.

“I had just turned 40 and I thought to myself, this could be my last chance. I applied, made sure I was well prepared for every stage of the process and here I am.”

El Fagan

She says the training was tough — even though she was already fighting fit — but she embraced every moment of it, from fire science to backdrafts.

“The first few weeks were physically and mentally challenging, settling into this new role and way of life.

“Setting the alarm at 6am every morning and not home until nearly 7pm, studying in the evenings for weekly tests, and having to iron and polish shoes for our weekly inspections wasn’t easy for a non-domesticated lady.

“We were out in the drill yard most days running hose, putting up ladders and learning about all the equipment on the appliances. We covered RTC, techniques on casualty removal from vehicles, the wearing and workings of breathing apparatus.

“We touched on working at heights, water rescue, wildland fires, animal rescue, firefighting in confined spaces, high rises, hazmat, building construction.

“There is not one part of the initial training I didn’t enjoy.”

She says going back to school after two decades, going into a male-dominated workforce and leaving behind self-employment all had to be embraced.

The businesswoman also had to consider the future of Polercise, which will continue with her team of instructors.

El on a ladder

“Having spent the past 18 years in a mostly female-dominated environment, I was a bit anxious about entering this male one. As well as that, going back to a classroom environment at the age of 43 was a little surreal at times.

“There were three other female recruits on my course and a couple of female instructors which was comforting.

“However, I was also lucky to have the best bunch of guys there too.”

El also sets herself a charity challenge every year and she’s already jumped in with her new NIFRS colleagues with a car wash which raised more than £5,000.

El is currently based in Armagh but will be moved around Northern Ireland to gain experience.

As a new recruit she’ll be assessed for three years.

“I’ve been told the Fire Service is the best job in the world, I’m excited to see if it is, because I’ve just had the best 18 years being self-employed too. I’d like to be able to encourage more like-minded women to join the Fire & Rescue Service just as I did with pole,” she says.