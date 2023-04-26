Irish Liverpool fan attacked by Italian hooligans learns to walk again with exoskeleton

"He just stood up and walked towards me. Even the look on his own face, it was so good”

The family of Seán Cox has called on the government to invest in the care sector as staff turnover is affecting the consistency of service provided to patients.

Seán suffered life-altering brain injuries when he was attacked by Roma fans outside Anfield before a Liverpool Champions league game in 2018.

“The demand is really high, but the supply of carers is just not there because I think what they are being paid is too low,” said Martina Cox.

Ms Cox has been helping her husband walk with the help of an exoskeleton and she spoke on RTE’s Prime Time with Miriam O’Callaghan about the feelings this has brought up.

"It was very emotional, really, really emotional to see him," she said.

"He just stood up and walked towards me. Even the look on his own face, it was so good. We don't know what is going to come out of this, but psychologically it's really good for him."

Seán is being aided in his recovery by a team of specialists in Dublin City University and the HSE funds a care package for the family to assist with Seán’s needs.

Martina is concerned that staff turnover is affecting the consistency of service provided to Seán and others like him. Ms Cox believes this is down to low levels of pay in the sector.

"Home care is particularly tricky at the minute; it hasn't been consistent. The demand is really high, but the supply of carers is just not there because I think what they are being paid is too low.

"I think the government need to definitely look at investing more money into this area,” she said.

Ms Cox also referred to the most important aspect of their marriage and life together when she spoke about the effects of the attack, for which three men have been jailed.

"I don't dwell on it, to be honest life is too busy and life is too short as well. We are just trying to move on, get the most out of life.

“Seán is still a relatively young man. We are starting to go out a little bit more, we've gone on holidays. We just want to do more of those things.

"In sickness and in health, those words, they are so powerful. There was never a second thought I was going to do anything else but look after him.

"You think your life is carved out for you but then it just goes to show you really can't plan because this happened and then everything changed. But I'm still happy and Seán is happy.

"We still love each other, and I think that's what makes all this work,” Martina added.