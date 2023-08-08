Ireland’s biggest trampoline park turns 10 this Saturday and is throwing a giant party

Jennifer Zamparelli pictured with children Harry Yaxley, Emma Quinn and Izzy Quinn as she teamed up with Jump Zone, Ireland’s first and largest indoor Trampoline and Inflatable Adventure Parks, to mark its 10th birthday. Since opening in 2013, the parks have welcomed over 2 million visitors. Jumping in on the fun, Zamparelli is pictured helping to put the finishing touches on the party plans for the official celebrations on Saturday 12th of August. Picture Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use

Jennifer Zamparelli pictured with children Harry Yaxley, Emma Quinn and Izzy Quinn as she teamed up with Jump Zone, Ireland’s first and largest indoor Trampoline and Inflatable Adventure Parks, to mark its 10th birthday. Since opening in 2013, the parks have welcomed over 2 million visitors. Jumping in on the fun, Zamparelli is pictured helping to put the finishing touches on the party plans for the official celebrations on Saturday 12th of August. Picture Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use

Ireland’s first and largest indoor trampoline and inflatable adventure park, Jump Zone , turns 10 this week so 2FM star Jennifer Zamparelli jumped in on the celebrations.

The company is putting the finishing touches on the party plans for the official celebrations this Saturday. Special surprises and party celebrations are also planned across the entire month in all three locations (Sandyford, Liffey Valley and Santry).

There will be a fantastic line-up of attractions to enjoy including the very popular trampolines, the giant inflatable, climbing up the Warped Walls, as well as the multiple challenges of the Ninja Zone and Assault Courses.

Those after some team-bonding with family or friends can also have a go at Dodgeball or the Battle Beam. For the real adrenaline junkies, there is the Jump Tower and the Trapeze, which are the perfect places to show off some flips and tricks.

Gladiators ready?

Along with getting the chance to experience the exhilaration of trampolining or bouncing on the inflatable, party goers will receive a special Jump Zone birthday gift, among other party treats.

For one day only, visitors will also have the opportunity to ‘Spin the Wheel’ to be in with the chance of winning a prize, while face painters will be on hand to create a host of exciting artistic creations.

The Dancing with the Stars presenter told SundayWorld.com: “Over the past ten years, Jump Zone has had people of all ages, including my own family, jumping for joy, and I couldn’t be more excited to be part of the official 10th birthday celebrations. Here’s to the next decade of jumping fun and making cherished memories at Jump Zone!”