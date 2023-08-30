HSE won’t confirm how many babies sustained birth head injuries at major hospital

Experts from outside the hospital have been drafted in to examine cases where newborn babies were diagnosed with the rare and potentially lethal condition

The HSE has insisted that the number of potentially life-threatening head ­injuries suffered by newborn babies at a major hospital last year was within “accepted limits”.

However, health chiefs are still refusing to say exactly how many instances of the injury – known as subgaleal haemorrhage – occurred during the delivery of babies at University Hospital Galway (UHG). It comes almost a week after the Irish Independent revealed a probe had been launched there.

The injury is usually associated with difficult deliveries involving a vacuum cup, known as a ventouse.

It has been associated with seizures, brain damage, cerebral palsy and development disabilities when not recognised or treated properly but according to the Saolta University Healthcare Group, which runs UHG, all infants subject to the review were discharged home safe and well.

The Irish Independent is aware of reports of at least three subgaleal haemorrhages at the hospital last year, but neither Saolta nor the HSE would confirm the precise number.

In a statement, all the HSE would say was that the number of cases was “small” and “within published accepted limits”.

The HSE said the review was prompted by “a slight increase in such cases in 2022” and was “in keeping with good practice and assurance of quality of care”.

It also said it was unable to provide data on how many cases were notified nationally last year as this data has not been validated.

National guidelines on best practice are still being developed, the HSE said.

Saolta has its own clinical guidelines in place regarding the detection and management of potential subgaleal haemorrhage in a newborn baby.

The external review is being conducted by the National Women and Infants Health Programme, a HSE programme set up in 2017 to lead the management, organisation and delivery of maternity, gynaecology and neonatal services in Ireland.

The HSE statement said the review team comprised of “obstetrical, neonatal and midwifery expertise” and was “external to Galway and the Saolta Hospital Group”.

Dr Sam Coulter-Smith, chair of the Institute of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, said the incidence rate for subgaleal haemorrhages was about one in every 200 deliveries where a ventouse is used.

“A subgaleal haemorrhage is a bleed that occurs underneath the skin of the scalp between scalp and the skull. It would normally be associated with a more difficult suction cup or ventouse delivery,” he said.

“Essentially, the suction cup attaches to the top of the baby’s head and then, as the mother pushes during a contraction, the obstetrician puts traction on the baby’s head and pulls it down through the pelvis.

“If the cup is on for a very long time or there is a lot of pulling, then one of the complications of that can be a subgaleal haemorrhage.

“A baby’s blood volume isn’t very big, so they can lose quite a lot of blood and they can get quite sick. There have been fatalities from subgaleal haemorrhages.”