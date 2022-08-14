Galsgoss Aisling Gallagher reveals how impact of cancer will live with her forever

‘People need to remember it is ok not to be ok and to make sure and confide in someone’

Aisling was in and out of hospital for bloods and tests in May and June

At the end of June, the world bid farewell to Dame Deborah James who lost her battle with bowel cancer and one woman who really felt her loss was Aisling Gallagher.

It has been over two years since the 30-year-old was diagnosed with bowel cancer.

Since then she has been through chemotherapy, had part of her bowel removed and lived with a stoma bag, something which she raised much needed awareness of through her Galsgoss Instagram page.

Aisling completed her treatment almost a year ago, but the social media influencer openly admits the mental and physical impact cancer has had will live with her forever.

For anyone that follows the Antrim woman on social media they will know she is a bubbly, outgoing young lady who lives life to the full.

And she would openly admit that ‘yes’ most of the time she is that version of herself however she does have dark days.

Those days have come from the trauma of being diagnosed with cancer and the gruelling treatment she had to endure.

“When you ring that bell at the cancer centre it is such a significant moment that you are at the end but it really isn’t the end.

“I am coming to realise now that I will live with this difficult part of my life forever and some days it can be tricky to navigate my way through,” explained Aisling.

“I am coming to learn that I will never be who I was before my cancer diagnosis, I am a new version of myself and that is ok.”

Aisling’s journey started at the beginning of the pandemic when she went to the doctors because her bowel habits had changed.

She was going to the toilet more and often needed to go quite urgently after she had eaten.

At that time she was living in London and was working as a personal shopper for Topshop.

After initial checks were carried out, Aisling received the shock diagnosis of stage two colorectal cancer.

With a strong following on Instagram, Aisling started documenting her journey in a bid to help others not to feel embarrassed about going to the doctor.

"I went to the GP because I was scared and I didn't know what was going on," Aisling explained.

"I was due to come home in the first week of March just before lockdown happened.

"I described all the symptoms and got an examination with the doctor and she referred me straight away because she couldn't feel or see anything, so I was referred for a colonoscopy."

However, because the symptoms are quite similar to other bowel conditions such as Crohn's disease or Colitis that is what medics initially thought it could be.

She was referred to a consultant in Antrim Area Hospital - but the colonoscopy procedures were not happening at that time due to the lockdown.

Aisling explained: "Everything was over the phone as this was when lockdown happened, talking through symptoms on the phone. They said about Crohn's or colitis.

"And then I went into the hospital a few weeks after that for more bloods and stool samples.

"They weren't doing colonoscopies at the time because they were trying to keep people out of hospitals."

Aisling was then in and out of hospital for bloods and tests in May and June.

But her symptoms were getting progressively worse and she was persistent in pushing for a date to be seen for a colonoscopy, which she got in August.

"My stomach was sore, I wasn't eating very much and was feeling lethargic. I knew something was going on," she added.

"I rang again at the start of August and they looked at my latest tests and I got a phone call to say I was being brought in in two weeks."

On the day of her colonoscopy, doctors were able to see a tumour and Aisling was later given the shock diagnosis of colorectal cancer.

Then everything happened very quickly - she was rushed in to get an MRI scan and CT scan the following week and after getting her full diagnosis she learned her treatment plan would include five weeks of radiotherapy – Monday to Friday - and chemotherapy in tablet form every morning and night on the same days to shrink the tumour.

Now that Aisling is out the other side of the treatment she said the pain of it all is still not over.

Because of the treatment she was told she would never be able to have children of her own.

After having pelvic radiotherapy it has damaged Aisling’s womb and her ovaries and put her into early menopause.

She added: "Not being able to have children is something I struggled with more than the actual cancer diagnosis."

She continued: "I had to put it to the back of my head and concentrate on getting better and when it comes to it I'll have to look at my options again.

"It was something that was very hard to hear."

But Aisling is taking everything a day at a time - and says her persistence was key and also leaving any embarrassment at the door.

"You know with your body when something doesn't feel right. I would encourage everyone to go and see their GP if they are ever worried about anything.

“Nobody knows your body better than you and early detection is key.”

In terms of dealing with the aftermath of cancer, Aisling said she talks openly with her friends and family who are a huge support for her.

Aisling Gallagher is now living her best life

“I have a tendency to just spout everything out that is bothering me and it really does help to talk to someone,” Aisling explained.

“People need to remember it is ok not to be ok and to make sure and confide in someone.

“I have also started speaking with a counsellor which has been a great help in getting me through these difficult days. Speaking to someone outside of your usual circle gives things a different perspective.”

Aisling is continuing to document her cancer journey through her Galsgoss page while also keeping everyone up to date with the latest fashion trends and her sassy sense of style.

She will continue to be monitored by her medical team over the next few years but for now she is cancer free and ‘living her best life’.