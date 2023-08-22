Fundraiser for Meath taxi driver dad diagnosed with terminal brain tumour

“The aim of this fundraiser is to try help Alan and his children at the worst time imaginable for any family.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up in aid of a Meath taxi driver who has been diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour.

As of this week, the site had raised an impressive €4,467 of a €10,000 target in order to help Alan Reid (43) and his young family.

Organiser John Sullivan wrote: “Alan Reid, a 43-year-old taxi driver from Bettystown and father to three young children, has recently has been diagnosed with a terminal illness in the form of an inoperable brain tumour.

“A loving father and great friend to all that are lucky enough to know him, Alan is one of life’s gentlemen and this devastating news has come as a total shock.

“The aim of this fundraiser is to try help Alan and his children at the worst time imaginable for any family.”

Donations can be made here.