Electric Picnic bans disposable e-cigarettes ahead of festival

“Please do not bring single-use disposable vapes as they may be confiscated on entry”

Electric Picnic has banned the use of single-use disposable e-cigarettes ahead of the festival next weekend.

The music and art festival taking place in Stradbally Co Laois from September 1 to 3 this year has issued a statement warning attendees that single-use disposable e-cigarettes will be confiscated if found in their possession as they enter the festival next Friday.

Taking to social media, the organisers of the festival said the ban was made in order to “protect the land the festival site is on”.

“Disposable vapes are made of a mixed compound of materials making them very difficult to recycle and hazardous if not placed in the correct waste stream,” the statement said.

“Please do not bring single-use disposable vapes as they may be confiscated on entry.”

“They pollute the environment and incorrect disposal of these can be hazardous at waste centres.”

Meanwhile, the festival announced yesterday on social media that Irish rock band The Script will be performing over the festival weekend, making this their first performance in Ireland following the death of their guitarist Mark Sheehan in April this year.

“We can't wait to have you guys perform,” the organisers said.

After a two year gap due to the pandemic, Electric Picnic resumed last year with almost 70,000 people who attended the event.

This year’s sold out event will be headlined by Billie Eilish, The Killers, Niall Horan and Fred Again.

Earlier this week, tickets to next year’s festival were released and the festival will be held earlier than its usual September slot for the first time in 20 years.

Electric Picnic 2024 will take place on August 16 to August 18 as the festival celebrates 20 years.