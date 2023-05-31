Elderly couple forced to wait two hours for ambulance lying ‘in middle of the road’

“(It) wasn’t a nice sight to see your mam, at 84 years of age, lying in the middle of the road”.

The couple were injured just a five minute drive from Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda but an ambulance didn't arrive for two hours

A Co Louth woman has spoken out after her elderly parents were forced to wait for an ambulance in the middle of the road for two hours.

Fiona O’Connell’s parents, who are both in their 80s, were injured after falling while out for a walk in Marian Park, Drogheda on Sunday evening.

Speaking on LMFM’s The Michael Reade Show this week, Fiona described how her father tried to catch her mum as she fell, but she accidentally dragged him onto the ground with her.

The pair struggled to get up as they lay on the road and a bystander rushed over to help them but couldn’t get Fiona’s mum off the ground.

“That’s when they called an ambulance and that’s when I got the phone call to come.

“I didn’t know she was lying on the ground; I just knew they both fell. I didn’t expect to see what I saw... I’ll never forget it until my dying day.

“(It) wasn’t a nice sight to see your mam, at 84 years of age, lying in the middle of the road”.

Fiona praised the residents of Marian Park and the “brilliant” young people who arrived at the scene to help her parents.

Gardaí then arrived and blocked off the road until an ambulance came.

However, Fiona had a hunch that “something went wrong” when paramedics didn’t arrive and one garda later approached her and her sister to tell them that no ambulance was on its way.

“I did feel sorry for that guard because he was embarrassed to tell us. My mam just kept saying, ‘I can’t move. I know it’s not your fault, but I can’t move.’

“Eventually, the guards got another guard to go up to the hospital to get an ambulance.

Protestors call on reopening of A&E department in Ennis

“They did come then eventually and did a great job with my mam and they took her away”.

Fiona said that it was “heart-breaking” to see her mum suffer on the street because the ambulance service had “another priority”.

She said things could have been “a lot worse” and her parents are “very lucky” to have only suffered minor injuries.

“I’m glad we didn’t move her. They did ask her to bring her down ourselves to the hospital but we couldn’t. We’re not professionals.

“Thank god it wasn’t raining or it wasn’t cold because I don’t know if they would have made it... They were blessed. It could have been a lot worse”.