Dostarlimab: Breakthrough cancer drug cures every patient on trial
A revolutionary trial of the experimental immunotherapy drug dostarlimab in the United States cured rectal cancer in 14 patients.
The trial was carried out by a team at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre (MSK) in New York.
Immunotherapy harnesses the body's own immune system against cancer.
The MSK clinical trial was investigating for the first time if immunotherapy alone could beat rectal cancer that had not spread to other tissues, in a subset of patients whose tumour contains a specific genetic mutation.
These patients had tumours with a specific genetic makeup known as mismatch repair-deficient (MMRd), or microsatellite instability.
Between 5pc and 10pc of all rectal cancer patients are thought to have MMRd tumours, including all the patients in the MSK clinical trial. Around 45,000 Americans a year are diagnosed with rectal cancer.
Read more
In every case on the trial, the rectal cancer disappeared after immunotherapy, without the need for the standard treatments of radiation, surgery or chemotherapy, and all of the patients have been cancer-free for up to two years.
"It's incredibly rewarding," said co-lead investigator Dr Andre Cercek. "To get these happy tears and happy emails from the patients in this study who finish treatment and realise, 'Oh my God, I get to keep all my normal body functions that I feared I might lose to radiation or surgery'."
Sascha Roth was preparing to go to New York, where she was scheduled to undergo weeks of radiation therapy for rectal cancer, when she received a phone call from MSK medical oncologist Dr Cercek that changed everything.
Dr Cercek told Ms Roth, then 38, that her latest tests showed no evidence of cancer after she had undergone six months of treatment as the first patient in the trial.
"Dr Cercek told me a team of doctors examined my tests," Ms Roth said. "And since they couldn't find any signs of cancer, Dr Cercek said there was no reason to make me endure radiation therapy."
While the study is small so far, the results are so impressive they were published in The New England Journal of Medicine and featured recently at the nation's largest gathering of clinical oncologists.
Today's Headlines
Investigation | Premier League footballer ‘arrested on suspicion of rape’ of woman in her 20s
Top Bill-ing | Singer Lorraine McDonald reveals how Bill Murray once joined her onstage
'Rooftop shooter' | Six dead, 24 injured in shooting at Chicago Fourth of July parade
On the lock | Up to 40 people attended '‘prisoner release party’ during Level 5 lockdown in Clare
Grá-fting | Irish Love Islander Dami Hope shares shocking kiss with Casa Amor bombshell
dismissed | Woman who said she was knocked over by child ‘running amok’ in Lidl loses €60k claim
Bargain | Home of the late Gerry Ryan in Dublin’s Clontarf sells for ‘much reduced’ price
Calls recorded | Exposed: Face of man (55) charged over calls to autism campaigner Fiona O’Leary
Budge Up | Budget 2023 brought forward to September 27, Cabinet confirms
'Aggravated burglary' | Man (60s) ‘seriously injured’ by three men who stole cash from Carlow home