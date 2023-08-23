Charlie Bird wants to 'die at home with my family around my bed'

"I never in my wildest dreams thought I would end up getting help from the hospice.”

Charlie Bird has revealed he has received hospice care in his Wicklow home over the summer as his motor neurone disease worsens- requiring him to use a walking stick.

The broadcaster wants to die at home with his family around him and hopes that care teams can enable his final wish to come true.

"I want to be very honest, when my time comes, I want to die at home with my family around my bed," he told RTÉ today.

The former news reporter never imagined he would be in his current predicament.

"I never in my wildest dreams thought I would end up getting help from the hospice.

"It makes me cry every day. But my voice bank does not pick up my crying. Coming to the end of my life, the role that the hospice plays, has been revealed to me."

Charlie Bird with his wife Claire and dog Tiger (Bryan Brophy/1IMAGE Photography/PA)

Charlie was in Powerscourt with wife, Claire, and pet, Tiger, to encourage people around Ireland to hold the Bewley’s Big coffee morning on September 21 to help fund hospice care around the country.

"First of all, the hospice home care team are experienced medical people, but from my perspective, they have a lot of resources which they can call upon.

"They know for sure the issues surrounding a person who is dying. As I have said I want to die at home surrounded by my family and my understanding is the care teams can help in this area.

"Helping these groups and organisations is helping me to stay alive and I have promised myself while I have a breath in my body, I want to continue to extend the hand of friendship to people in dark places, for people who have a terminal illness like myself," he said.

Charlie said his wife and pet dog provide him immense comfort during his current ordeal.

"I want to say how crucial Tiger is to my life now. Tiger picks up when I am distressed. In my dark days now, Tiger senses the distress I'm going through, and Claire and I love cuddling him in our bed."

Sadly, Charlie’s health is constantly worsening.

"My mobility is deteriorating fast now, and it can no longer be certain where I will end up IN the last phase of my life.

"I may be joining the thousands and thousands of people who for years have been living out of a wheelchair, but I am going to continue to help people. Helping the groups and charities is a great distraction.”

Mr Bird also alluded to the recent troubles at the state broadcaster.

"Media coverage is changing before our very eyes, but what should not change is the importance of truth in the news," he said.

"I really believe the media industry is good here in this country. And it's really important that public service broadcasting survives.

"I loved my time in Montrose. We know there are changes in broadcasting as the media is changing, but I still believe there is a crucial role in our lives for public service broadcasting.

"I believe healthy competition is necessary not only in broadcasting, but also in the newspaper industry,” Charlie added.

Bewley’s Big Coffee Morning Social for Hospice has raised €43.2million for Together for Hospice, the National Hospice Movement, since its inception in 1992.