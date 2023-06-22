Cancer survivor’s baby joy after being told she’d never have kids again

“When I had the appointment with the oncologist she told me: ‘I’m very sorry, Caitriona, but you won’t be able to have any more children.’”

A CANCER survivor has revealed, having initially been told by doctors after she was diagnosed with the disease that she would never have children again, she was overjoyed when she fell pregnant with her second baby.

Caitríona Greene, a teacher from Donegal based in Dublin, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012.

“I had no experience of cancer,” Caitríona tells presenter Evelyn O’Rourke on TG4’s Biseach ón Ailse.

“My aunt had cancer but she lived in England. I knew she was sick but I didn’t know what she went through until I went through it myself.

“It’s not a subject you want to know about. When you’re in it then you have to learn a new vocabulary and everything associated with it very fast.

“It doesn’t take you very long to know exactly what’s involved.”

Caitríona Greene

She was born and raised in Gort an Choirce, Co Donegal, and headed to Dublin where she studied there to become a primary school teacher

The young teacher was there for 13 years right after college, teaching in an Irish language school in Ballymun and hoped to some day move home to Donegal and maybe have a family.

“I found out then I was pregnant and I had Dorothy in March 2018. Honestly I was completely happy,” she recollects.

“That was when I found the lump in my breast. You never forget the day the doctor tells you you have cancer.

“When I had the appointment with the oncologist she told me: ‘I’m very sorry, Caitriona, but you won’t be able to have any more children.’ My heart was broken.

“I went to Galway then to have the operation.”

A fortnight after the operation she was traveling in a car with her sister and mother when she became violently sick.

“I told my sister, ‘Brid, you have to stop, I feel sick, I had shepherd’s pie last night’”, she recalls.

“I remember my mother, she turned around and said: “Caitriona, when you were pregnant with Dorothy you were like that with shepherd’s pie, is there any chance you could be pregnant?’

“I was like ‘No, not at all’. I took a test and came out, my mother and sister sat there and I said: “Girls, I’m pregnant!”. And a mixture of emotions followed then.”

She then had to go through chemotherapy.

“So I had 10 rounds of chemotherapy. And then they decided to give me a C-section, it was the 26th of November, a Friday. They took out the baby and said: ‘You have a little girl’,” she beams.

“I was like ‘Oh my goodness! A girl, a girl!’ I was so smitten with her.

“She’s alive, she’s safe and I was so happy she was there and healthy and that I was going to continue my treatment and that a life awaited the four of us when this was all over.”

Today she is thankful.

“You have to trust the research and think about the women who came before me who didn't have research. I think about the first pregnant woman to receive chemotherapy who didn’t have research. She did that so women like me could sit in that chair and know that I was doing the right thing that I was getting my treatment and that the baby was safe,” she reflects.

One in two people in Ireland will receive a cancer diagnosis in their lifetime and there are over 200,000 cancer survivors here.

Researchers across the island of Ireland are tackling with incredible results thanks to the support of leading charities like Breakthrough Cancer Research.

Biseach ón Ailse is exploring innovative breakthroughs in cancer research in Ireland, backed by Breakthrough.

In a heart-warming meeting of the minds, broadcaster, journalist and cancer survivor Evelyn O’Rourke brings two fellow cancer survivors face-to-face with dedicated cancer researchers to uncover the life-changing impact of cancer research.

The well-known presenter has a keen interest in cancer research having had a personal experience with the disease 12 years ago.

As well as Caitríona, Evelyn also meets with fellow cancer survivor Ann Marie O’Sullivan.

Ann Marie was the first person in Munster to receive a new treatment (TCH-P) when she was diagnosed with cancer at the start of the Covid pandemic in 2020. The treatment was successful and she remembers the hope her medical team gave her.

The documentary highlights how more people are surviving cancer in Ireland today thanks to investment in research and why there is a critical need for more research into poorer prognosis cancers.

50 years ago less than half of people diagnosed with breast and prostate cancer could look forward to more than five year’s survival.

Today, thanks to investment in cancer research, the five-year survival rates for those cancers are 88pc and 93pc respectively. However, today some cancer survival rates are still less than 15pc (National Cancer Registry: Annual Statistical Report 2022).

The programme also sheds light on the ground-breaking work being done by Breakthrough Cancer Research, whose vision is to create 100pc survival for 100pc of cancers by investing more research funding into the cancers that need the greatest improvement, those that are causing almost half of cancer deaths in Ireland, and by reducing the time it takes for lab discoveries to get to patients.