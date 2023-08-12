Cancer survivor and podcaster Georgie Crawford to spearhead Irish Cancer Society walk

All funds raised from the Boots Night Walk will go towards the Irish Cancer Society Night Nursing service which provides end-of-life care for cancer patients

Breast cancer survivor and founder of the Good Glow Podcast Georgie Crawford is spearheading this year’s Boots Night Walk hoping to "truly make a difference" in aid of the Irish Cancer Society Night Nursing service which provides end-of-life care for people living with cancer in Ireland.

Battler Georgie is calling upon the public to sign up and walk 5km together Friday, September 8 in Dublin's Phoenix Park in support of the Irish Cancer Society Night Nurses.

Ambassador Georgie Crawford said: “This incredibly important service has made a difference to the lives of so many. I am so proud to be back as an ambassador this year, helping to raise awareness of such a worthy cause.

"I will be at the Night Walk on the Friday and hope that as many of you as possible will join me. Together, we can truly make a difference”.

All funds raised from the Boots Night Walk will go towards the Irish Cancer Society Night Nursing service which provides end-of-life care for cancer patients, allowing them to spend their final days at home surrounded by family and loved ones.

Georgie who has recently said that her “dreams are coming true” after announcing that her surrogate is pregnant.

The Good Glow podcast host and her husband Jamie, who already have a five-year-old daughter Pia, took to Instagram in April to share their very exciting news.

They posted a joint reel which included a series of clips of the pair embracing after learning they were set to be parents again with Georgie tearing up on camera.

Also speaking on the support given to the Night Nursing Service, Irish Cancer Society CEO, Averil Power, said, “The support the Irish Cancer Society feels and receives at the Boots Night Walk each year is always so strong. This service provides vital care for patients towards the end of their cancer journeys and gives comfort to their family and loved ones when they need it most.”

Alongside the walk, Honour Tags are now on sale in Boots stores nationwide for €2. Customers can purchase a tag in honour of someone who has survived or passed away from cancer.

The front of the tag allows for the name of the individual with space on the back for a personal message.

Visit www.bootsnightwalk.com to make a donation or sign up and start your own fundraising page to help raise money for this great cause.