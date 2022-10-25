Halloween 2022: 10 events in Ireland that will get you in the spooky spirit

From haunting ghost hunts to frightening festivals, there’s something for everyone seeking to celebrate the scariest weekend of the year.

Here’s 10 of the most exciting Halloween events taking place from Friday 29 to Monday 31 October.

The Nightmare Realm, Dublin

Dublin’s most terrifying scare-fest returned to the capital earlier this month at a brand-new location across the Liffey – the historic fruit and vegetable market on Mary’s Lane.

From just €22, Ireland’s largest indoor “scream park” will terrify and delight those who dare to brave its five fright zones.

Tickets are currently sold out for most of the bank holiday weekend, but some slots remain on Monday 31 October, Tuesday 1 November, and Wednesday 2 November.

Ballykelly Drive-in Movie Night, Monasterevin, Co Kildare

Dozens of people across the country are sure to stick on some beloved horror flicks this weekend, but for those looking for something different – why not try a drive-in movie?

Ballykelly GAA club in Monasterevin are hosting two spooky screenings on the evening of Friday 28 October.

The early screening of Casper The Friendly Ghost at 6pm is aimed at families but a 9pm screening of Friday The 13th is also on the cards for fear-seekers.

Make sure to bring your pals too as tickets cost €30 per car with popcorn, hotdogs, and drinks available to purchase on the night.

Haunted Harvest Market, Derry

Derry is sure to be buzzing this weekend as the Walled City comes alive for Europe’s biggest Halloween festival.

There are tons of activities planned for all ages from parades to fancy dress parties, but one of the most exciting events on the programme is the Haunted Harvest Market in the city centre.

Taking place from Friday until Monday from 12pm to 9pm, visitors can take in the sights and sounds of Samhain as they enjoy some craic agus ceol at this completely free event.

Púca Festival, Co Meath

Returning to Meath from Friday 28 to Monday 31 October across festival hubs Trim and Athboy, Púca is an authentic and immersive festival that celebrates Ireland as the birthplace of Halloween.

Some of the high-profile acts taking over the festival include Imelda May, Gavin James, and The Academic, while comedy favourites like Joanne McNally and David O’Doherty will also make appearances.

For those hoping to avoid forking out on the festival, a variety of free ticketed events will take place throughout the weekend including Halloween fun, games, and treasure hunts.

Check out the full lineup and book tickets to Púca Festival’s exciting events here.

Lismore Castle Dungeon, Co Waterford

Test your bravery as you descend into never-before-seen parts of Lismore Castle, where you may come face-to-face with spirits who haunt the old Victorian building.

Lismore Castle Dungeon is a 360-degree immersive experience involving 24 live actors and 8 themed spaces.

The event is strictly over-18s and tickets cost €27.55.

Farmaphobia, Causey Farm, Co Meath

One of Ireland’s biggest and busiest Halloween events, Farmaphobia sees Causey Farm transformed into five haunting attractions not for the faint of heart.

Visitors can expect to come face to face with clowns, ghouls, murderers, and zombies for an evening of terror.

Unfortunately, tickets for the bank holiday weekend have just sold out completely but those willing to wait can still get spooked on Tuesday 1 and Wednesday 2 November for €32 per person.

Bram Stoker Festival, Dublin

Celebrating the legacy of one of Ireland’s most iconic writers, the 2022 Bram Stoker Festival kicks off this Friday night for four days and nights of “deadly adventures”.

On the agenda are after-hours tours of Marsh’s Library, special screenings of Nosferatu, and a chilling immersive audio experience.

Booking for most events is required, so grab your tickets now for some Dracula-inspired fun.

Visit a pumpkin patch, various locations

Clissman's Pumpkin Patch in Rathdrum, Co Wicklow.

For those who don’t fancy being scared this Halloween, visiting a pumpkin patch is a surefire way to take part in the celebrations.

There are dozens of spots to pick your own gourds scattered around the country, including Streamvale Farm in Co Antrim, Ballycross Apple Farm in Co Wexford, and Killarney Pumpkin Farm in Co Kerry.

Availability for each pumpkin farm varies, so make sure to check dates and times with the venue before arriving.

Paranormal Tours at Wicklow Gaol, Co Wicklow

Wicklow Gaol.

Over the years, paranormal activity at Wicklow Gaol has earned the building the reputation of one of the most haunted places in Ireland.

This tour offers thrill-seekers a chance to investigate some paranormal activity and come face-to-face with some of the spirits lurking within.

The experience will run on Saturday 29 October from 9pm to 12am with tickets costing €40.

Silver Scream at the Lighthouse Cinema, Dublin

Cinema’s most memorable movie monsters return to the big screen at the Lighthouse Cinema in Smithfield, Dublin 7 this Halloween.

The Bride of Frankenstein, Dracula, The Lost Boys, and Frankenstein are each being screened over the weekend for fans of classic horror films.