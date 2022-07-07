Hairdresser reveals how to get Laura Whitmore's new pink do

The Love Island presenter debuted summer’s hottest trend on last night’s show

Laura Whitmore rocking her new pink hair look

Laura Whitmore is set to ‘turn heads’ with her new pink hairstyle on tonight’s Love Island.

The Bray presenter returns to the small screen for Casa Amor’s dramatic recoupling later on.

But contestants including Irish lad Dami Hope and Tasha Ghouri weren’t the only ones left deciding whether to ‘stick or twist’ after the 37-year-old ditched her signature blonde look ahead of the hotly-anticipated episode.

Laura - who also stunned in a vintage Emanuel Ungaro dress previously worn by Mariah Carey in Vogue Magazine in 2000 during her trademark slow-mo walk into the villa - is just the latest star to embrace the ultimate 90s hair trend.

Lizzo, Megan Fox and her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly also debuted summer's hottest style in recent weeks.

“With celebrities like Laura Whitmore and Megan Fox going pink, it's safe to say the Barbie revolution is upon us,” Peter Mark educator Michael Corcoran tells sundayworld.com.

"As an existing blonde, adding some pink for a vivid result is a great way to embrace the warmer weather.

"Some fresh highlights will create the perfect canvas for your pastel pink and a more subtle result for brunettes."

"With salon products like Pulp Riot in shades of Blush, Cupid and Cleopatra and home products like Wella Color Fresh Mask in Pink, it couldn't be easier to create or maintain.”

Mum-of-one Laura – whose husband Iain Stirling narrates the series – jetted in to Mallorca earlier in week for the end of Casa Amor, which saw six new girls and boys, including Jack Keating, put the 12 Islanders to the test.

Quoting a 1997 song by US rockers Aerosmith, she teased her hair transformation on Instagram by posting a snap of a pot of hair dye captioned: “Pink, it’s my new obsession”.

"To achieve this look, it’s best to visit a salon for a full colour consultation for a lightening service to create the best canvas for your shade of pink, whether it be a soft pastel or hot pink,” advises Peter Mark’s Michael Corcoran.

"A global or highlighted blonde is necessary to create the perfect base for the Pulp Riot shades, all of which are intermixable for a bespoke and personalised result.

“To prolong the colour, use professional colour-friendly shampoo and conditioners, along with Wella Color Fresh Mask to refresh the tones between salon visits.

"Basically, it is a semi-permanent colour-depositing mask which can transform your look in ten minutes and fades gradually.

"But my biggest advice if you’re planning on going pink at home is to wear gloves!”

* Love Island airs on Virgin Media Two tonight at 9pm