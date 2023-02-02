Guinness Storehouse offering free entry for Brigids this bank holiday weekend

The Dublin attraction is welcoming anyone named Brigid, or with a derivative of the name, through its doors for free between February 1 and 6.

The Guinness Storehouse is offering free entry for patrons to mark the new St Brigid’s Day bank holiday weekend.

Examples of eligible patrons include people called Bríd, Briege, Bridget, Breda, or Bridie, while those with the surnames McBride and Gilbridge are included in the promotion.

Visitors just have to make their way to the Guinness Storehouse admissions desk and produce a valid ID confirming they are over 18 and have a name that qualifies.

Those hoping to visit the tourist hotspot can enter from 10 am, with last admission at 5pm.

It’s one admission per Brigid, subject to availability.

It's just one possible way to celebrate St Brigid’s Day, while Conor McGregor has shared his “tradition” to mark the occasion online.

The UFC star advised his hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers to hang a scarf or cloth outside their door as protection against headaches and sore throats, as part of a St Brigid's Eve ritual.

The Crumlin man posted a picture of himself at a church service alongside his son Conor Jnr with the religious message celebrating the eve of the Irish saint.

“Saint Brigid's Eve tradition,” he wrote. “Tonight is Saint Brigid's Eve. An old Irish tradition.

“Before you go to bed tonight hang a scarf or a cloth outside your door. Known as ‘Bratog’.

“They say the saint will pass and bless them,” he adds. “And in the morning this special garment will protect the wearer from ill health and also has been known to cure headaches and sore throats.

“Happy Saint Brigid's Day tomorrow”.

The statue of St Brigid in Kildare beside the well named after her

He added a praying emoji alongside a shamrock and love heart.

However, many believe he had confused the ritual with one for St Blaise celebrated on February 3.

According to the National Museum of Ireland, people believed St Brigid crossed through the land on the eve of her feast day and gave blessings and protection to homes and farms where crosses were hung in her honour.

“There were many regional styles and variations throughout Ireland with different materials used,” it notes.

“Families would recite prayers, bless the rushes or straw with holy water and then each make the crosses.

“They would hang them over the door and around the home to welcome St Brigid. Many households kept the cross each year in the under-thatch of the house and you could tell how old a house was or how long the family had lived there by the number of crosses in the roof!”