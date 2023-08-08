GAA stars are the sexiest men in Ireland according to 75pc of women

“For the athletes themselves, the sudden surge in dating interest can be both exhilarating and overwhelming”

Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) players are the sexiest men in Ireland, according to a brand-new survey carried out by a leading socialising app.

Katch.ie- whose tagline is ‘Ready to Mingle?’- asked their female members to select a sports category which has the sexiest men in Ireland.

A whopping 75pc of women surveyed would like to be linked romantically with a GAA man.

A spokesperson for Katch said: “We gave women 10 options and asked them to choose just their top choice, always presented in random order to each lady.”

Katch app

The sports categories available were GAA, Rugby, Soccer, Golf, Boxing/MMA, Athletics, Fitness Guru, Horse Racing, Sports Presenters and Sports Coaches.

“We received just over 500 replies to our survey - approximate age range of 27 - 55 years.

“Base survey results for the top three are - GAA 74.6pc, Rugby 11.2pc, Soccer 5.3pc,” the spokesperson said.

The Katch representative described some of the reasons why people find local sports stars so appealing.

“With hectic training schedules, constant travel for matches, and the spotlight of media appearances, finding time for dating can be a formidable hurdle.

"Nevertheless, these challenges only seem to fuel their popularity, leaving their admirers undeterred in their pursuit of affection.

GAA winners

“For the athletes themselves, the sudden surge in dating interest can be both exhilarating and overwhelming.

"Some have wholeheartedly embraced their status as eligible bachelors, enjoying the newfound attention that comes their way.

"On the other hand, some prefer to keep their personal lives private, opting to focus solely on honing their sporting prowess.

"The rise in popularity of GAA players in the dating scene has been duly noted by Katch, leading to a noticeable increase in profiles featuring these sports icons.

Rugby stars came 2nd to GAA

"Many of them proudly display their sporting achievements, leveraging their athletic prowess to attract potential matches.

“Pictures of these players in action on the field, showcasing their skills and undeniable athleticism, further bolster their charm,” the spokesperson said.

“Their unwavering commitment to their team and the game itself strikes a chord with those who prioritize such virtues in a partner.

“Beyond individual charm, the sense of community and unbreakable bonds forged within GAA clubs further elevate the appeal of these players.

"Women find the idea of being part of a close-knit group of supporters and, in a way, becoming part of the GAA family incredibly alluring”, they concluded.