For sale: Live in a fantasy mansion for less than €700k

Three-bed home at Bray’s Hollybrook House which was home to author Katherine Kurtz

An illustration of the house made in 1840 shortly after its completion

American fantasy author Katherine Kurtz who lived in the larger residence for more than 20 years

The exterior of Hollybrook showing the entrance to No3

Asking price: €685,000 Agent: DNG (01) 286 7625

Fans of Downton Abbey, Harry Potter or Mervyn Peake’s Gormenghast might dream from time to time about living in a fantasy period mansion. But we also know about the not inconsiderable realities.

After the massive initial outlay to acquire a true country house mansion, comes the similarly enormous annual energy and maintenance costs associated with huge period buildings.

That said, there are few Irish mansions more fabulous than Hollybrook House outside Bray, Co Wicklow, once the seat of the baronet Hodsons, including the painter/architect Sir George Hodson, who built it.

Another view of Hollybrook reflected in a pond

Hollybrook was the long-time home to best-selling fantasy novelist Katherine Kurtz and for 100 years home to the famous Hollybrook Harp, now held by the National Museum and recently subject to an exciting experimental archaeology music research project.

Designed in the Tudor Revival style by William Vitruvious Morrison in 1831, Hollybrook has been described as “an elegant essay of granite ashlar with transom and mullioned windows, gables and tall stacks” and it comes with a clock tower.

While most country houses in Ireland tend to be in the elegant but rather muted Georgian Palladian style; with this house we’re into true fantasy realms.

And the good news is that you can live here, in a manageable three-bedroom family house and at a not unreasonable price, thanks to a reconfiguration that happened following a fire at the house in 1969.

After being restored it was split into five smaller homes with one large dwelling in the main section and four more in the wings.

Now No3, in the north west wing, has just been placed on the market for the first time in 30 years asking €685,000.

The current owners raised two children here and these had a mighty time growing up in this incredible house and its considerable grounds.

Builder Sir George Hodson was born in 1806, the second son of the first baronet Sir Robert Hodson.

As the ‘spare’, George went painting around Europe before unexpectedly succeeding his older brother Robert Adair Hodson who died childless aged just 29 in 1831.

The Hodsons had previously married into the equally wealthy Adair family. Sir Robin Adair was knighted on the field of the Battle of the Boyne by William of Orange and was later the first owner of the famous Hollybrook Harp.

Experts working on the Hollybrook Harp Project in 2020

Upon his brother’s death, George inherited 1,211 acres in Co Wicklow, 4,349 in Co Cavan, 729 in Co Meath, 502 acres in Co Westmeath and 26 acres in Buckinghamshire.

Sir George immediately had the old Adair home demolished and employed William Morrison as architect for its new Tudor Revival style replacement,

An art aficionado, and himself a painter, George’s works still occasionally sell at London’s auction rooms.

He saw himself as something of an amateur architect and had strong input into the design of the house and its surrounding buildings.

He was interested in newfangled inventions, lighting Hollybrook by gas in 1859. Hollybrook’s beautiful gardens, lake and great hall with stained-glass (depicting Hodson family history) made it a popular venue for visitors well into the 20th century.

The main living room

In the grounds a viewing tower modelled on ancient Irish round towers was erected during the Famine and can still be seen today.

An ancient Irish doorway and carved head were inserted into some stone work in the farmyard.

Today Hollybrook (once known as Hollybrooke Hall) is regarded as an architecturally important Irish historical home.

In the 1980s, the bigger part became home for American born novelist Katherine Kurtz along with her husband and fellow novelist Scott MacMillan.

While they lived here the couple wrote and co-wrote more than 15 books which their home and surrounds helped inspire, including the bulk of Kurtz’s famous Deryni series of fantasy novels for which she is best known.

While they sold up and moved back to the States in 2006 just before the big crash, in 2020 Kurtz published an essay about the ‘haunting of Hollybrook House’ in which she asserted that the unhostile image of Sir George would appear in the back bedroom and his footsteps could be heard about the house, especially when the couple were renovating or decorating.

The tiled kitchen and dining space

Sir Robin Adair’s harp meantime resided at Hollybook before being sold by the Hodsons, miraculously before the 1969 fire.

The harp was acquired at Sothebys by the National Museum in the 1980s. In 2020, as one of the few surviving early 18th-century ‘high headed’ instruments, it became the subject of a project which involved extensive forensic investigations.

The purpose of infra red and laser tests was to provide a blueprint to build a modern example so we can rediscover what classical Irish harp music of the 18th-century really sounded like amid the lack of such instruments today.

No3 has 1149 sq ft of accommodation with its entrance into an inner hallway leading to a living room with a three-metre high ceiling and overlooking the 100ft south-facing garden through those classical windows.

A solid-fuel stove sits at the centre of the room. Off the living room is a Poggenpohl-designed kitchen/dining room and there’s a door to the rear garden.

Upstairs has three bedrooms, two are doubles, and the bathroom. There is an extremely large attic which is 12ft high and has obvious potential to convert to a fourth bedroom. DNG is selling.