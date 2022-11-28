US fast food chain Wendy's announces plans to open in Ireland

Wendy’s has opened more than 7,000 restaurants worldwide with 25 currently in operation in the UK, ten of which are company-operated while the remaining 15 are franchised out.

American fast food chain Wendy’s has announced plans to expand its franchise in Ireland.

The Dublin, Ohio headquartered company announced on Monday that it plans to continue its expansion into the European market following the successful reintroduction of the franchise to the UK

Wendy’s has opened more than 7,000 restaurants worldwide with 25 currently in operation in the UK, ten of which are company-operated while the remaining 15 are franchised out.

The chain said that it is “actively seeking well-established franchisee candidates in Ireland that have strong operations experience, local development expertise, ambition to grow quickly, and a proven track record of growing brands in Ireland."

Abigail Pringle, Wendy’s international president and chief development officer, said: “As we continue to expand our international footprint, we are focused on building long-term relationships with franchisees in Ireland who want to grow with us, share our values and reflect the communities in which we operate.”

The fast food chain is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, freshly prepared salads, and other products like chicken sandwiches and its signature Frosty soft serve dessert.

Wendy’s is the latest US fast food franchise to seek expansion into Ireland in recent years.

Burger chain Five Guys first opened its doors in Belfast back in 2015 before opening restaurants in Dublin soon after.

Meanwhile, North Carolina-based donut chain Krispy Kreme opened an Irish business in Blanchardstown Shopping Centre in 2018 and its products are now stocked all over the country.