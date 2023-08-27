Urgent recall of Avoca products over fears of metal fragments in food

The products affected by the recall range from soups and banana bread cake to savoury dishes like fish pie, beef and vegetable lasagne, Thai and Indian chicken curry, Italian meatballs, mac and cheese, and hummus.

More than two dozen ready-made meals have been recalled due to the possible presence of metal fragments.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland issued an alert on Friday for 27 different Avoca food items that the public has been urged not to consume.

With Avoca having 14 locations across Ireland, the FSAI said: “Avoca is recalling several batches of ready-made products due to the possible presence of metal fragments. Recall notices will be displayed at point-of-sale. Customers are advised not to eat the implicated batches.”

Condiments like basil pesto, and sweet and sticky BBQ sauce are also affected.

#FoodAlert Recall of several ready-made Avoca products due to possible presence of metal fragments. For details, please see: https://t.co/UxvPOFdWWP pic.twitter.com/fxR2M9qpVp — FoodSafetyAuthority (@FSAIinfo) August 25, 2023

The affected products have different use-by dates;

Vegetable Lasagne 700g - All use by dates up to and including 27/08/2023

Fish Pie Lrg 720g - All use by dates up to and including 28/08/2023

Chicken, Ham & Leek Crumble 700g - All use by dates up to and including 28/08/2023

Chicken & Broccoli 700g - All use by dates up to and including 29/08/2023

Carrot & Parsnip Mash 580g - All use by dates up to and including 26/08/2023

Beef Lasagne Lrg 600g - All use by dates up to and including 29/08/2023

Beef Lasagne Sml 300g - All use by dates up to and including 29/08/2023

Kalamata Olive Tapenade 140g - All use by dates up to and including 10/09/2023

Italian Meatballs 580g - All use by dates up to and including 31/08/2023

Chicken Liver Pate Loaf 750g - All use by dates up to and including 26/08/2023

Duck Liver Pate with Armagnac & Prunes 300g - All use by dates up to and including 27/08/2023

Carrot, Coconut, Coriander Soup 580g - All use by dates up to and including 28/08/2023

Basil pesto 157g - All use by dates up to and including 29/08/2023

Roasted Pepper & Harissa hummus 180g - All use by dates up to and including 27/08/2023

Avoca Hummus 180g - All use by dates up to and including 27/08/2023

Malaysian Chicken Satay, Snap pea & Cashew 580g - All use by dates up to and including 27/08/2023

Sweet & Sticky BBQ Sauce 300g - All use by dates up to and including 15/09/2023

Thai Green Chicken Curry 580g - All use by dates up to and including 28/08/2023

Fresh Sundried Tomato Pesto 160g - All use by dates up to and including 06/09/2023

Vegetable Tikka Masala 600g - All use by dates up to and including 31/08/2023

Indian Chicken Curry 600g - All use by dates up to and including 29/08/2023

Slow Roasted Tomato Basil Soup 580g - All use by dates up to and including 29/08/2023

Root Vegetable Soup 580g - All use by dates up to and including 28/08/2023

Mac & Cheese 650g - All use by dates up to and including 27/08/2023

Fish Pie Sml 360g - All use by dates up to and including 28/08/2023

Chicken & Broccoli Sml 400g - All use by dates up to and including 29/08/2023

Banana Bread Cake - All use by dates up to and including 25/08/2023

Avoca have been contacted for comment.