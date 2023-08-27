consumer warning | 

Urgent recall of Avoca products over fears of metal fragments in food

The products affected by the recall range from soups and banana bread cake to savoury dishes like fish pie, beef and vegetable lasagne, Thai and Indian chicken curry, Italian meatballs, mac and cheese, and hummus.

Avoca store. Photo: Kevin Scott/Belfast Telegraph.

Sylvia Omorodion

More than two dozen ready-made meals have been recalled due to the possible presence of metal fragments.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland issued an alert on Friday for 27 different Avoca food items that the public has been urged not to consume.

With Avoca having 14 locations across Ireland, the FSAI said: “Avoca is recalling several batches of ready-made products due to the possible presence of metal fragments. Recall notices will be displayed at point-of-sale. Customers are advised not to eat the implicated batches.”

The products affected by the recall range from soups and banana bread cake to savoury dishes like fish pie, beef and vegetable lasagne, Thai and Indian chicken curry, Italian meatballs, mac and cheese, and hummus.

Condiments like basil pesto, and sweet and sticky BBQ sauce are also affected.

Read more

The affected products have different use-by dates;

  • Vegetable Lasagne 700g - All use by dates up to and including 27/08/2023
  • Fish Pie Lrg 720g - All use by dates up to and including 28/08/2023
  • Chicken, Ham & Leek Crumble 700g - All use by dates up to and including 28/08/2023
  • Chicken & Broccoli 700g - All use by dates up to and including 29/08/2023
  • Carrot & Parsnip Mash 580g - All use by dates up to and including 26/08/2023
  • Beef Lasagne Lrg 600g - All use by dates up to and including 29/08/2023
  • Beef Lasagne Sml 300g - All use by dates up to and including 29/08/2023
  • Kalamata Olive Tapenade 140g - All use by dates up to and including 10/09/2023
  • Italian Meatballs 580g - All use by dates up to and including 31/08/2023
  • Chicken Liver Pate Loaf 750g - All use by dates up to and including 26/08/2023
  • Duck Liver Pate with Armagnac & Prunes 300g - All use by dates up to and including 27/08/2023
  • Carrot, Coconut, Coriander Soup 580g - All use by dates up to and including 28/08/2023
  • Basil pesto 157g - All use by dates up to and including 29/08/2023
  • Roasted Pepper & Harissa hummus 180g - All use by dates up to and including 27/08/2023
  • Avoca Hummus 180g - All use by dates up to and including 27/08/2023
  • Malaysian Chicken Satay, Snap pea & Cashew 580g - All use by dates up to and including 27/08/2023
  • Sweet & Sticky BBQ Sauce 300g - All use by dates up to and including 15/09/2023
  • Thai Green Chicken Curry 580g - All use by dates up to and including 28/08/2023
  • Fresh Sundried Tomato Pesto 160g - All use by dates up to and including 06/09/2023
  • Vegetable Tikka Masala 600g - All use by dates up to and including 31/08/2023
  • Indian Chicken Curry 600g - All use by dates up to and including 29/08/2023
  • Slow Roasted Tomato Basil Soup 580g - All use by dates up to and including 29/08/2023
  • Root Vegetable Soup 580g - All use by dates up to and including 28/08/2023
  • Mac & Cheese 650g - All use by dates up to and including 27/08/2023
  • Fish Pie Sml 360g - All use by dates up to and including 28/08/2023
  • Chicken & Broccoli Sml 400g - All use by dates up to and including 29/08/2023
  • Banana Bread Cake - All use by dates up to and including 25/08/2023

Avoca have been contacted for comment.


Today's Headlines

More Food

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

WatchMore Videos