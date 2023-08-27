Urgent recall of Avoca products over fears of metal fragments in food
The products affected by the recall range from soups and banana bread cake to savoury dishes like fish pie, beef and vegetable lasagne, Thai and Indian chicken curry, Italian meatballs, mac and cheese, and hummus.
Sylvia Omorodion
More than two dozen ready-made meals have been recalled due to the possible presence of metal fragments.
The Food Safety Authority of Ireland issued an alert on Friday for 27 different Avoca food items that the public has been urged not to consume.
With Avoca having 14 locations across Ireland, the FSAI said: “Avoca is recalling several batches of ready-made products due to the possible presence of metal fragments. Recall notices will be displayed at point-of-sale. Customers are advised not to eat the implicated batches.”
Condiments like basil pesto, and sweet and sticky BBQ sauce are also affected.