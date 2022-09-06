Super atmosphere and cheap €5 pints are ‘Central’ to this Clondalkin boozer

The creamy pints of Guinness, which is the most important thing for the Old Commando, cost €5, and in this day and age that’s not too bad for Dublin.

WE were back patrolling the capital this past week when we took the short 13km trip from HQ to Clondalkin.

A good few years have passed since our last visit to Clondalkin and we were very much looking forward to our trip to The Central Bar on Main Street.

We arrived at the right time as there was a great atmosphere in the front bar and the Young Commando quickly established there was a party about to take place, although we think that was going to be upstairs.

There was a mixed clientele of all ages and a barman with a grey beard, who we think was named Derek, was working solo.

While always under pressure, he was well able to cope and nobody was left waiting to long for their drinks.

He was on a first name basis with most of the customers and shared a quick word or two with the ones he didn’t know.

Although it was brief, we enjoyed his company and couldn’t fault his work ethic.

The creamy pints of Guinness, which is the most important thing for the Old Commando, cost €5, and in this day and age that’s not too bad for Dublin.

“Sure they’re charging €5 in Laois and €4.90 in Offaly these days. I doubt the rates are as high down there as they are in Dublin,” the Young Commando argued.

“Publicans know, as long as they are drinkable they’ll always have fools like me to pay them,” he Old Commando joked.

Tuborg, Beamish, Birra Moretti and both Rockshores are available on draught and we also noticed a Guinness 0.0 tap, but there was no chance of us trying that. That’s a cardinal sin in the Old Commando’s eyes.

“Never tamper with perfection,” he jokes.

There are numerous TVs throughout the pub, at least nine in fact, and no matter where you’re seated in the bar you will be positioned to face a TV screen.

There was live Premier League action and horse racing on during our visit and the Old Commando reminded us that normally this weekend would be shaping up for the All-Ireland hurling final.

“No All-Ireland finals in the month of September will be hard to get used to after such a long tradition,” the Old Commando said as he landed a round of drinks on our table.

“You Jackeens wouldn’t have been in it either way whether it was July or September,” our Rural Commando jokingly replied.

The shelves were all well stocked and the fridges contained Heineken glasses for that extra cold taste. The brown leather bench seating and barstools were OK, showing some signs of wear and tear but in general they were in good condition and certainly plentiful.

The timber flooring was also very clean and it was hard to find any fault with the boozer.

A weekly draw is held every Monday night with a chance to win 25 free pints for a €2 ticket although you’d have to be exceptionally lucky to get all 25 with first place grabbing 12, second place winning eight and third spot will get you five pints.

The toilets are located down a few flights of stairs and they were in decent shape with three urinals and three cubicles.

The green exterior of the pub was in good condition and we really enjoyed our few rounds of drinks.

The Young Commando was keen to stay later but once the Old Commando got wind of a karaoke machine upstairs he instructed our designated driver to fetch the pub-mobile and get us back to HQ as quick as possible.

We’ll be back again some day.

Rating: Four pints out of Five

One for the road…

The Black Lion - Clondalkin

A sign at the front door informed us that no tracksuits are allowed to be worn in this pub. The Old Commando said: “That’s a good start anyway. I’ll enjoy this place so”. The front bar was very busy when we called with a predominately male clientele and two bar staff on duty, while the lounge area had an additional two bar staff and a lot more female customers. There are at least four TVs in the bar as the locals tuned in to watch the Premier League action and there is plenty of seating throughout. The red velvet bench seating was in good condition and the timber flooring was clean. There is live music here every weekend from Friday to Sunday and we really enjoyed the bustling atmosphere. A photo of the Dublin footballers from 2011 brought back some great memories and the toilets checked out just fine.

Rating: Four pints out of Five