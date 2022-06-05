Sunday Kitchen: Fool’s gold

The Dunbrody House’s star chef Kevin Dundon shares his favourite recipes

JUNE bank holiday is here. An extra day off means lots of us will enjoy family time, or friends gathering, sharing food. For me, food is very important, but I love to add a twist to traditional dishes. One perfect example is my rhubarb fool pavlova. Tangy yet sweet, this dessert brings out the best of summer. If you want to plate up half an hour ahead of time, simply use some mascarpone with the cream. This will help stabilise the cream and hold the whipped texture to keep your pavlova looking fresh. Next up is an American classic I’ve had on many a trip to New York City — the chopped cheese sandwich. Typically, it’s made with minced beef and raw onions, covered with melted cheese and served in a soft baguette. But today I’m doing an easy barbecue version. While cooking, basically you just break the patty into pieces with some caramelised onion for a deconstructed burger. Then top the mixture with cheese (cheddar is fine, but smoked Gubbeen or Comté are even more delicious) to keep it all together and add an extra twist of flavour. Happy cooking, Kevin

RHUBARB FOOL

Ingredients (serves 6): ■ 3 tbsp caster sugar ■ 5 rhubarb sticks, chopped ■ 1 tsp orange marmalade ■ 1 orange, juice ■ 3 egg whites ■ 180g caster sugar ■ ½ tsp cornflour

■ ½ tsp white wine vinegar ■ 450ml cream ■ A few mint leaves (optional) ■ A few edible flowers (optional)

Method:

1. Place the rhubarb, caster sugar, marmalade and orange juice in a saucepan over medium heat. Simmer for 5 minutes until the rhubarb softens fully. Remove from the heat. 2. Stir the rhubarb mixture a few times with a whisk to break the fibres if necessary, or pulse once or twice in a blender. Set aside to cool. 3. Next, prepare the pavlova. Preheat the oven to 120C and line a tray with baking paper. Using a pencil, draw the approximate pavlova size you want on the baking paper for guidance. 4. Place the egg whites into a spotlessly clean food mixer bowl, and beat on full speed until stiff peaks form. Reduce the speed and slowly add the sugar, a little at a time. 5. Once all the sugar has been incorporated, add the cornflour and white wine vinegar, and whisk on high speed one last time until glossy and very stiff. 6. Transfer the meringue mixture into a piping bag, then pipe onto the prepared baking tray. Bake for 1 hour until the meringue is very firm to the touch but still soft in the middle. I usually allow mine to cool in the oven with the door ajar for a few minutes. 7. Remove the pavlova from the oven and set aside until fully cooled. 8. In the meantime, whip the cream in a large bowl until soft peaks form. Gently fold in most of the rhubarb compote to create a rhubarb fool. 9. Finally, spoon the rhubarb fool over the pavlova, drizzle with some extra compote and decorate with a few edible flowers and some mint leaves, if desired.

NYC Style Chopped Cheese Burger

NYC STYLE CHOPPED CHEESE BURGER

Ingredients (serves 4): ■ 4 beef burger patties ■ 1 tbsp sunflower oil ■ 1 onion, sliced thinly ■ 4 cheese slices ■ 4 brioche buns ■ 4 tbsp Marie Rose sauce ■ 50g salad leaves ■ 1 tomato, sliced ■ 4 jalapenos, sliced (optional) ■ Salt and pepper

Method: 1. Preheat the barbecue, using the plancha section if it has one, or a griddle pan over medium heat. 2. Flatten the burgers so they cook more rapidly, and season well. 3. Once the barbecue is smoking hot, drizzle with some oil and add the burgers. Cook for 2 minutes on each side until nearly cooked through. 4. Add the onion and sizzle for a further 30 seconds or so. Then, using a metal spatula, chop the burger and mix roughly with the onion. 5. Place the cheese slices on top, cover with a lid and continue to cook for a further minute or so, until the burger is cooked to your liking and the cheese melted. 6. Next, assemble the burgers. Lightly toast the brioche buns and spoon some Marie Rose sauce on each side. 7. Add a few salad leaves and tomato slices to the base of each bun, then pile on some chopped cheese burger. 8. Top with jalapenos, if desired, add the top of the bun, and enjoy immediately

Homemade Marie Rose Sauce

TOP TIP: MY HOMEMADE MARIE ROSE SAUCE IS KING FOR ANY BURGER

I’M often asked my favourite sauce for burgers — and a classic homemade Marie Rose is always the winner. The zingy flavour will enhance any type of burger from a veggie to today’s chopped cheese burger (below right). Simply combine 3 tbsp mayonnaise, 2 tbsp ketchup, 1 tsp Worcestershire sauce, 1 tsp cognac, ½ tsp horseradish sauce, and 2-3 drops Tabasco. Add a dash of lemon juice and season. Set aside until needed.