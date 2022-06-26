Sunday Kitchen: Crunch time

The Dunbrody House’s star chef, Kevin Dundon, shares his favourite recipes

THE holidays are officially starting next week, and it’s beginning to feel like summer. We hope every guest enjoys their stay as much as we enjoyed adding finishing touches around the hotel recently. This week, I’m sharing two great summer dishes. Salads are often seen as a side, but a great salad is a tasty way to enjoy lunch or a light supper. My chicken and bacon salad uses baby gem leaves, which are fresh and crunchy. But you could use crisp iceberg lettuce, or flavoursome rocket either. The chicken and cheese can be grilled on a griddle pan or barbecue. I used an Irish halloumi from Ballyhubbock farm in Co Wicklow. It’s a sheep’s milk cheese prepared by hand in a traditional way, with an amazing texture. The next recipe is a traditional chickpea hummus. Though hummus is easy to buy ready-made, I prefer to make my own, with less oil and more garlic than shop bought versions. It’s delicious served with crispy tortilla crisps, made with plain or wholemeal tortillas. They’ll store perfectly for a few days in an airtight container. Served with fresh vegetables it’s an ideal recipe to start the summer holiday. Happy cooking, Kevin

CHICKEN AND BACON SUMMER SALAD

Ingredients (serves 2-4):

■ 4 bacon rashers ■ 2 chicken fillets, butterflied ■ 200g halloumi, sliced ■ 1 baby gem lettuce ■ 2 garlic cloves, crushed

■ 50g shaved parmesan cheese ■ 50g croutons, toasted ■ 4 tbsp honey and mustard dressing ■ Salt and pepper

Method: 1. Heat a frying pan over medium heat, add the bacon rashers and cook until crispy. Transfer to a paper towel to absorb any excess grease. 2. Add the butterflied chicken breasts to the same pan, still over medium heat. Season with salt and pepper and sear for 3-4 minutes on each side, or until fully cooked. Alternatively, the chicken can be barbecued for extra flavour. 3. Once the chicken is nearly cooked, add the sliced halloumi to the pan and let it colour on one side for a further 2 minutes or so. 4. In the meantime, place the salad leaves in a large bowl with the garlic, parmesan, croutons, and honey and mustard dressing. Toss well to combine. 5. Next, halve the bacon rashers and slice the chicken. 6. Transfer the dressed salad to a serving plate. Scatter with the bacon, chicken and grilled halloumi and enjoy while warm.

Spiced Hummus with Tortilla Crisps

SPICED HUMMUS WITH TORTILLA CRISPS

Ingredients (serves 6): ■ 150g tinned chickpeas ■ 1 tbsp lemon juice ■ 1½ tbsp tahini paste ■ 2 tbsp sesame oil ■ 2 garlic cloves, crushed ■ ½ tsp ground cumin ■ 1 tsp paprika, plus extra to serve ■ 50ml olive oil ■ 4 flour tortillas ■ 2 carrots, cut into batons ■ 1 cucumber, cut into batons ■ Salt and pepper Method: 1. Preheat the oven to 200C. 2. Drain the chickpeas, keeping some of the liquid aside, and place in a food processor or blender. 3. Add the lemon juice, tahini paste, sesame seed oil, crushed garlic, cumin, paprika, and olive oil. 4. Season with salt and pepper and blend for 3-5 minutes until thoroughly mixed. 5. Add a little liquid from the tinned chickpeas until a smooth consistency is reached. Transfer into a serving dish and sprinkle with a little extra paprika. 6.Next, cut the tortillas into bite size pieces, brush with olive oil and place on a roasting tray. Season with salt and pepper and bake in the oven for 8-10 minutes. 7. Serve the spiced hummus with crispy tortillas and crunchy fresh vegetables.

.

TOP TIP: GIVE CHICKPEAS A CHANCE WITH THIS TASTY HOMEMADE SNACK

RECENTLY, my kids showed me a great idea to add texture to salads and snacks — crispy chickpeas. They’re so tasty and healthy to boot. To make your own, first preheat the oven to 150C. Drain and rinse a tin of chickpeas under cold water, then pat dry with kitchen roll. Place on a baking tray, drizzle with olive oil and season with salt. Roast for 20-30 minutes, or until golden and crisp. While still warm, toss with chilli flakes or spice mix. Store in an airtight container.