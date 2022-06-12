Sunday Kitchen: Back to wok

The Dunbrody House’s star chef, Kevin Dundon, shares his favourite recipes

This week, everyone is back at work, the kids have started the junior and leaving cert exams and I wish them all (including my daughter Sophie ) well.

I will be sharing two easy Asian flavour on the go recipes which will feed everybody at home easily and bring comfort if needed!

First, is my chicken stir fry. Many of you would do stir fry’s at home as it is a great way to get the family to eat more vegetables without excessive arguing with the kids and some of the adults too sometimes! I believe a stir fry require three steps to follow to ensure success every time.

First, is to let the wok or the pan used to be preheated over high heat to sear instantly the meat and vegetables.

Second, have the vegetables and meat sliced as thinly as you can to allow them to cook very quickly.

Third, use a lid to create steam after the first few seconds of coloration in the wok. This ensure the vegetables cook quicker yet retain their freshness and brightness.

Cook the noodles in a separate saucepan with a dash of dark soy sauce . this will flavour the noodles!

Next is my version of prawn ramen. again, I believe this a great dish as it has all we require in the dish! when you crave something comforting yet light and wholesome ramen would be often the answer!

originating from Japan, Ramen, refer to the noodles which are typically served in a broth with meat or fish and vegetables. I am doing my version here which can be different from the ramen you will order in a restaurant but nonetheless delicious.

The broth can be just vegetable, chicken, fish stock or a more umami flavour as a miso broth.

You can add any vegetables but again, keep them sliced thinly for some vegetables such as carrots, shallots, onions to ensure they are cooked fast enough.

I love eggs and this dish give us the occasion to add a soft boiled eggs over the broth once ready to serve. While simmering the eggs in the water, I like to add a pinch of bicarbonate of sodium in the water. this help peel the eggs easiest as they can be very fragile to remove the shell without breaking the soft yolk! Try the recipes at home you will love them!

Happy cooking

Kevin

PRAWN RAMEN

Ingredients (serves 2-4):

■ 100g dried egg noodles ■ 200g prawns ■ 4 eggs ■ 2 tbsp sunflower oil ■ 1 red onion, chopped ■ 2 carrots, chopped ■ 2 garlic cloves, chopped ■ 4 spring onions, chopped

■ 1-2 small chilli, deseeded and chopped ■ 800ml vegetable stock ■ 40g baby spinach leaves ■ 3 tbsp soy sauce ■ 1 tbsp mirin ■ Salt and pepper ■ Pinch of baking powder ■ 1 tbsp miso paste (optional)

Method: 1. Place a saucepan of water over high heat. Once boiling, add a pinch of baking soda and carefully add the eggs. 2. Simmer for 5 minutes, then remove from the heat and quickly peel the eggs. Set aside until needed. 3. Heat the oil in a wok over medium heat. Add the onion, carrot, garlic, spring onion and chilli. Sauté for 2 minutes until just softened. 4. Next, add the vegetable stock, soy sauce, mirin and miso paste (a Japanese fermented soybean paste with a rich umami flavour), if using, and bring to the boil. 5. Reduce the heat and simmer for 2 minutes, then add the noodles. Cover with a lid and simmer for a further 3-4 minutes. 6. In the meantime, drizzle the oil in a sauté pan over high heat, and add the prawns. Cook for 3-4 minutes until coloured. Drizzle with a little extra soy sauce during cooking to add depth of colour and flavour. 7. Remove from the heat and add the prawns to the simmering vegetables. 8. Finally, add the spinach. Remove from the heat and stir well to combine the ingredients. Check the seasoning. 9. Divide into bowls and serve immediately with a halved boiled egg on top.

Chicken Stir Fry

CHICKEN STIR FRY

Ingredients (serves 4): ■ 100g dried egg noodles ■ 2 tbsp sunflower oil ■ 2 chicken fillets, shredded ■ 2 red onions, chopped ■ 2 carrots, chopped ■ 1 red pepper, chopped ■ 5 spring onions, chopped ■ 2 garlic cloves, chopped ■ 1 cm fresh ginger, chopped ■ 1 red chilli, chopped ■ 3 tbsp dark soy sauce ■ 2 tbsp honey ■ 1 tbsp peanut rayu (optional) ■ Salt and pepper

Method: 1. Cook the noodles as per pack instructions. Keep warm until needed. 2. Preheat a wok over high heat for around 2 minutes. 3. Drizzle the wok with oil and add the shredded chicken. Cook for 2 minutes until lightly browned, stirring to prevent the pieces from sticking together. 4. Add the onion, carrot, red pepper, spring onion, garlic, ginger and chilli and cook for a further 2 minutes, shaking the wok to ensure the vegetables cook evenly. 5. Next, drizzle in the soy sauce, honey, and peanut rayu, if using. Toss to coat the chicken and vegetables. Cover with a lid and cook for another minute or so. 6. Remove the lid, check the seasoning and adjust if needed. 7. Add the cooked noodles to the wok and toss again to combine the ingredients. 8. Plate up and enjoy immediately with an extra blob of peanut rayu.

TOP TIP: HERE’S THE SECRET INGREDIENT TO A STIR FRY THE WHOLE FAMILY WILL GO NUTS FOR

As a stir fry fanatic, I always have a jar of peanut rayu at home. It’s a must for a spicy, crunchy kick. You can make your own, but if time is tight, just pick up this handmade Jaru Peanut Rayu, €3.75. Based in Dublin, the company – founded by Gunmoo Kim (pictured) — produces a range of ready meals and pantry essentials fusing Irish ingredients with traditional Korean family recipes. There’s also a handy pouch of Original Kimchi, €3.75, at jaru.ie.