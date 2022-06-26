Quick Bites: Oatally delicious
HOT, cold, or just right, even Goldilocks herself couldn’t resist a bowl of the nation’s favourite porridge. Now you can enjoy an even healthier boost at breakfast time with Flahavan’s new functional range. Available in handy pots and sachets, the new ‘porridge with benefits’ boasts all the Irish brand’s usual creamy deliciousness, with an added health kick. Available from Dunnes Stores and SuperValu, try the High Protein pot (€1.39) packed with 8.5g protein to keep you going right until lunchtime. Or refuel any time of day with a grab-and-go High Fibre pot (€1.50), bursting with pumpkin, sunflower and linseeds, or Immunity pot (€1.50), fortified with real fruit as well as vitamin D, zinc and iron, both currently available from Ardkeen Quality Food Store in Waterford. You can also pick up the new range online at flahavans.ie.
Today's Headlines
'Rooftop shooter' | Six dead, 24 injured in shooting at Chicago Fourth of July parade
On the lock | Up to 40 people attended '‘prisoner release party’ during Level 5 lockdown in Clare
Grá-fting | Irish Love Islander Dami Hope shares shocking kiss with Casa Amor bombshell
dismissed | Woman who said she was knocked over by child ‘running amok’ in Lidl loses €60k claim
Bargain | Home of the late Gerry Ryan in Dublin’s Clontarf sells for ‘much reduced’ price
Calls recorded | Exposed: Face of man (55) charged over calls to autism campaigner Fiona O’Leary
Budge Up | Budget 2023 brought forward to September 27, Cabinet confirms
'Aggravated burglary' | Man (60s) ‘seriously injured’ by three men who stole cash from Carlow home
Dub-le Date | Selling Sunset stars enjoy Guinness and trad music at ‘epic’ Dublin pub
'perfect brother' | Dubliner who died in hit-and-run in Canada wanted to ‘explore the world’, funeral hears