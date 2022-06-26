Quick Bites: Oatally delicious

HOT, cold, or just right, even Goldilocks herself couldn’t resist a bowl of the nation’s favourite porridge. Now you can enjoy an even healthier boost at breakfast time with Flahavan’s new functional range. Available in handy pots and sachets, the new ‘porridge with benefits’ boasts all the Irish brand’s usual creamy deliciousness, with an added health kick. Available from Dunnes Stores and SuperValu, try the High Protein pot (€1.39) packed with 8.5g protein to keep you going right until lunchtime. Or refuel any time of day with a grab-and-go High Fibre pot (€1.50), bursting with pumpkin, sunflower and linseeds, or Immunity pot (€1.50), fortified with real fruit as well as vitamin D, zinc and iron, both currently available from Ardkeen Quality Food Store in Waterford. You can also pick up the new range online at flahavans.ie.

