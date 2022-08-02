Quick Bites: Just the tonic
Mixer it up this summer with two tasty new tonic flavours fromFever-Tree.
Launched here in 2013, Ireland’s favourite mixer range already includes an award-winning Premium Indian Tonic Water, Elderflower Tonic Water and Mediterranean Tonic Water, all made using the highest quality quinine from the Democratic Republic of Congo’s famed ‘fever trees’.
Now there’s even more gin-spiration at cocktail hour with the brand new Raspberry & Rhubarb Tonic Water (€2.49). Simply fill a glass with large ice cubes, pour over 50ml Tanqueray London Dry Gin or a sweeter sloe gin, add 150ml of the fruity tonic and garnish with fresh raspberries for a refreshing Raspberry & Rhubarb G&T.
For vodka or tequila fans, mix 50ml of your chosen spirit with 200ml of the new Mexican Lime Soda (€2.49) and garnish with a slice of lime for a super summery spritz. See fever-tree.com.
Have you got foodie news we should know about? Email quickbites@sundayworld.com
