Quick Bites: Feel the heat
Here’s a match made in pizza heaven — Freddys in Galway has joined forces with Dublin’s Meltdown to create a spicy new pizza that’s selling like hot cakes.
The toastie cafe in the capital has built a cult following thanks to its Meltdown Hot Stuff sauce, launched in 2019. Now heat lovers in the West can sample the handmade tomato and habanero based hot sauce with the newest offering from the equally popular pizzeria in the City of the Tribes.
Priced €16.50, The Meltown pizza features mozzarella, chicken, caramelised onion, blitzed jalapeno, and of course, Meltdown’s Hot Stuff loaded on Freddy’s signature light and airy base.
But be quick because the mouth-watering collaboration is available for a limited time only. Order at freddys.ie or follow @freddysgalway on Instagram for more.
