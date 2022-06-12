Quick Bites: Cereal thriller
Ireland’s latest dairy alternative is so convincing, Alpro cheekily claims you won’t believe This Is Not M*lk.
Completely plant-based, the product was developed due to the growing demand for a tasty swap for the white stuff to pour over cereal and splash into tea and coffee. And the popular brand is so confident it’s fulfilled the brief that they reckon consumers will be glugging it by the glassful too.
Made from European oats, the game-changing drink comes in smooth and mild Semi or rich and creamy Whole varieties, in familiar blue and green packaging. As well as being vegan, it’s low in sugars and packed with calcium and vitamin D.
Alpro This Is Not M*lk is available from Dunnes Stores, SuperValu, Centra, Tesco, Spar and Eurospar nationwide, €2.79. Check out @alpro on Facebook and Instagram.
