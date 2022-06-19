Quick Bites: Blue sky thinking

Forget boring cheese and onion — now the nation’s favourite crisp flavour has been given a bold new twist.

Showcasing one of the country’s most famous flavours, Keogh’s Cashel Blue Cheese & Caramelised Onion Crisps take food pairing to mouth- watering new levels this picnic season.

Keogh’s Cashel Blue Cheese & Caramelised Onion Crisps

The small batch crisp company, based in Dublin, joined forces with the Tipperary cheesemakers to create the ultimate gourmet crisp, launched earlier this month at Bloom.

Perfect with a glass of red wine or just straight from the bag, the tasty snack marries the tanginess of Cashel Blue with the sweetness of caramelised onion, and just a touch of garlic, rosemary and parsley.

Find the delicious sharing bags in supermarkets nationwide now, priced €2.69, or online at keoghs.ie and follow @keoghsfarm for more.