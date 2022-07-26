Professional YouTube eater devours massive filled soda bread in Irish restaurant

“Randy completed the full soda (bread) challenge in 39 mins and 54 seconds with just six seconds to spare, he is a machine when it comes to eating”

A professional eater and Youtube duo have stopped off in Northern Ireland as part of their world food challenges journey.

Randy Santel's insatiable appetite has helped him rack up over 1.6m followers on social media.

The record holder of a number of challenges throughout the world added another string to his bow when he visited Safari Banbridge on Monday with his partner Katina Dejarnett.

Randy Santel

"Today we had the pleasure of international food challenger Randy Santel and his partner Katina Eats Kilos," the restaurant posted online.

"Both undertook two of our food challenges.

"Randy completed the full soda (bread) challenge in 39 mins and 54 seconds with just six seconds to spare, he is a machine when it comes to eating.

"The soda was 2.2lbs filled with: eight pork sausages, eight x back bacon, eight xl eggs, eight potato bread and 1kg of onions and mushrooms.

"He finished this along with two bowls of potato and leek soup 4 x pints of water, a pint of diet coke and a 330ml bottle of Diet Coke all within the time limit."

Katina DeJarnett

The champion shared a video of him going for overall victory as candidate "number 1,095 vs Northern Ireland’s Biggest Full Soda Irish Breakfast Sandwich Challenge" on Facebook.

Randy thanked owners Dave and Dee – and all those tuned in to the live stream – before he made light work of the massive breakfast that 15 people have unsuccessfully tackled before him.

A bowl of potato and leek soup and two glasses of water accompanied the main dish.

But the pro-eater needed two additional diet Cokes to help wash down the giant soda bread he kept until last.

The feat was greeted by cheers and applause from those gathered inside the eatery to lend their support.

There was no time to waste following the sweet victory which meant Randy ate for free (saving £25) as well as bagging a t-shirt and a coveted spot on the Safari Wall of Fame.

Randy Santel, Safari Banbridge owners Dee & Dave and Katina DeJarnett

It was time for Katina to step up and take care of dessert.

She completed the pancake stack challenge which consisted of 1.8kg of freshly made pancakes, five bananas, two punnets of strawberries, two punnets of blueberries, a bottle of maple syrup, one litre of whipped cream along with two pints of water.

Katina scoffed the lot in a record time of just over 28 minutes.

"A massive thanks to both Randy and Katina for choosing Safari while on their world food challenges journey," the restaurant posted online.