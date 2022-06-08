Man divorces wife for serving him instant noodles for every meal

'It was noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner'

A man in India divorced his wife for cooking him instant noodles for every meal, according to a judge.

Principal district and sessions court judge ML Raghunath spoke about the case during a press conference in Mysuru, a city in southwestern India.

He explained that this case – referred to as the “Maggi case” - came up when he was the district judge in Ballari in Karnataka, India.

Raghunath said that the man grew increasingly frustrated with his wife for continuously serving him Maggi instant noodles, The New Indian Express reported.

“The husband said his wife did not know how to prepare any food other than Maggi noodles. It was noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. He complained that his wife went to the provision store and brought only instant noodles,” he said.

The couple eventually divorced on mutual consent.

Raghunath revealed that courts constantly receive divorce petitions for petty issues like the Maggi case.

Some couples have filed for divorce after just one day of marriage over issues like putting salt on the wrong side of the plate, stitching the wrong colour into their wedding suit, not talking to their partner enough, and for not taking the wife out on dates.

The judge said that newlyweds file for divorce in both arranged and genuine marriages, but couples have to wait until their first anniversary to officially split.

“Divorce cases are increasing drastically over the years. Couples have to stay together for at least a year before seeking divorce. If there was no such law, there would be divorce petitions filed directly from wedding halls,” he explained.