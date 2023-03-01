Limerick sandwich shop named as Ireland’s favourite takeaway

Just Eat revealed the winners of their prestigious annual awards at a ceremony in the Mansion House on Dublin’s Dawson Street on Tuesday night.

(L-R) Host Muireann O’Connell and ‘Best of Ireland’ and ‘Best of Munster’ winners, Gary Huynh and Donnacha Cregan-Nolan from Sambros in Limerick, and Amanda Roche-Kelly, Managing Director of Just Eat Ireland at the Just Eat awards. Photo: Allen Kiely

A Limerick sandwich shop has just been crowned the best takeaway in the entire country.

Just Eat revealed the winners of their prestigious annual awards at a ceremony in the Mansion House on Dublin’s Dawson Street on Tuesday night.

The online delivery service asked the public to select their favourite local and independent takeaways in 16 different categories, with some 35,000 people casting their votes in recent weeks.

Among the list of categories included awards for Best Burger, Best Mexican, and Best Chipper, as well as gongs for the most sustainable takeaway and Best Vegetarian grub.

The biggest winner on the night was Sambros in Limerick, known for its delectable burgers, which scored the Best of Ireland prize. The restaurant also took home the Best of Munster trophy.

Ballymun-based restaurant Firehouse Pizza also scooped up two awards, being named the Best Pizza joint in Ireland for the second year in a row as well as being awarded the Best of Leinster plaque.

The Best of Connact award went to Sligo Fish and Chips while Ali Kebabish Indian Takeaway in Co Cavan was deemed the Best of Ulster by Just Eat customers.

Camile Thai took home the sustainability award for “discovering innovative ways to promote sustainable practices in their restaurants”.

The chain was the first in Europe to assign a carbon rating to each individual menu item and all packaging in its restaurants are 100pc compostable, according to Just Eat.

Meanwhile, other restaurants based in the capital who were recognised for their outstanding food and services included Summer Inn in Swords, Bó Bainne, Saba, Hot Chix by Ruby’s, YumGrub, Romayo’s, and Thindi.

Commenting on last night’s wins, Just Eat Managing Director Amanda Roche-Kelly said: “We were delighted to celebrate the ninth annual Just Eat Awards this week.

“These awards not only recognise but celebrate all the amazing restaurants, takeaways and eateries around the country who continuously deliver a little slice of joy to their customers all year round.”

The full list of winners are:

Best of Ireland: Sambros, Co. Limerick

Best of Leinster: Firehouse Pizza, Ballymun, Co. Dublin

Best of Munster: Sambros, Co. Limerick

Best of Connacht: Sligo Fish and Chips, Co. Sligo

Best of Ulster: Ali Kebabish Indian Takeaway, Co. Cavan

Best Burger: Hot Chix by Ruby’s, Co. Dublin

Best Chain: Romayo’s Group

Best Chinese: Summer Inn, Swords, Co. Dublin

Best Chipper: O’Reilly’s Fish, Chips, and Pizza, Co. Cork.

Best Indian: Thindi, Co. Dublin

Best Japanese: Wagamama

Best Mexican: Banditos, Oranmore, Co. Galway

Best Newcomer: Bó Bainne, Co. Dublin

Best Pizza: Firehouse Pizza, Ballymun, Co. Dublin

Best Sustainability: Camile Thai

Best Thai: Saba To Go, Co. Dublin

Best Vegetarian: YumGrub, Co. Dublin