Grape Spy: Jean Smullen
Italian white wines are always worth a look as they tend to be light in style and have lower alcohol levels. So this weekend, look out for these classic examples in Mace, Spar, Eurospar and Londis.
2021 Villalta Soave DOC €10.99 The northeast of Italy is where you find the Veneto wine region, where lots of quality wine regions are located in the hills between lake Garda and the town of Soave.
Soave wines are made from a white grape called Garganega. This white has lots of ripe tropical fruit and a lovely fresh acidity. Serve it with a fresh mozzarella and tomato salad, drizzled with olive oil and basil leaves.
2021 Antario Gavi DOCG €13.99 Gavi is named after the town where it is produced, located in Alessandria in the northwestern region of Piedmont. This is another lighter style Italian white, with lots of green apple and lemon flavours, as well as a zippy acidity.
In recent years, Gavi has emerged as one of Italy’s most coveted white wine styles because of its crisp, lively taste. It works very well with any kind of seafood. Try this with spaghetti and clams.
See jeansmullen.com
