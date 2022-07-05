Grape Spy: Jean Smullen

Look out for these wines in the Summer Wine Sale in Centra stores featuring a wide selection of wines on offer for €10 or less. In participating stores nationwide until 20th July.

2020 Ame de la Mer €9

This lovely fresh white from the South of France ticks all the boxes. It is made from two grapes Sauvignon Blanc and Viognier. One gives you citrus fruit and a fresh acidity and the other is aromatic with floral aromas and tropical fruit flavours. Combine them together and you have a gorgeous, fresh, aromatic summery wine.

This vegan wine was a silver medal winner in the Best Value selection of the Vin de France competition. Why not serve this with a roasted beetroot, goats cheese and walnut salad dressed with balsamic vinegar.

Marques de Altillo Doca Rioja

2020 Marqués de Altillo DOCa Rioja €7.99

This fruity red from Rioja is made from the Tempranillo grape. In Spain this wine is classified as a Vina Joven (young wine) and it is made for early drinking. It has lots of red summer fruit aromas on the nose and those fresh flavours follow through onto the palate.

This fresh young red has lovely soft tannin which means it will match just as well with pasta or pizza dish as it will with a barbequed burger.

