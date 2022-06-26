Grape Spy: Jean Smullen

Lidl’s new range of wines will be on their shelves over the summer months. Look out for this great white from Côtes du Roussillon in store from June 23rd and a superb value Pinot Noir from Central Otago which lands in July.

2019 Bastide Sobirana €10.99

If you are looking for a floral more full-bodied white this summer then this is the wine to choose. Made from grapes grown in the Languedoc Roussillon in the South of France, this wine is a blend of a number of aromatic grapes including Muscat Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Viognier and Vermentino.

I love the floral aromas, with a hint of white flower and citrus. When you taste this, there are lovely red apple flavours, with hints of pear and a nice light acidic lift. Try this with a chicken and avocado salad.

2020 Outlook Bay Pinot Noir, €10.99

This great value Pinot Noir from New Zealand’s Central Otago wine region is a real find. It will be in Lidl stores from mid-July. Central Otago has grown from a handful of experimental vineyards to become the third largest wine region in New Zealand.

It is known for producing stunning wines made from the red Pinot Noir grape in a style that is perfumed, rich and supple. The Outlook Bay is designed for everyday drinking and has a lovely soft red plum fruit and a spicy finish. Try this wine with mushroom risotto.

See jeansmullen.com