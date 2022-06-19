Grape Spy: Jean Smullen

The Wine Buff stock a great range of unusual wines and gifts from artisanal producers — so if you need a last-minute gift for Father’s Day here are a few suggestions.

2021 Dominio de la Abadesa DO Rueda €17.99

This Spanish wine is made from a grape called Verdejo which is rapidly gaining recognition and rising in popularity with Irish wine drinkers. Verdejo is native to the Spanish white wine region Rueda.

This wine is made from organic grapes, grown in Rueda’s high altitude vineyards, which means cooler nights and fresher grapes. It has lovely citrus aromas and lots of fresh acidity with full bodied flavours of lime, melon and a hint of grapefruit. This would go down a treat served with grilled prawns dipped in allioli.

2020 Bodegas Ontanon Ecologico €16.99

Another organic wine from Spain, this time from the region of Rioja Baja. This is made from Spain’s most famous red grape Tempranillo and is a younger fresher style of Rioja red.

This wine has a lot of cherry fruit aromas. When you taste it you will find flavours of ripe black plum and a hint of chocolate. Lots of ripe fruit, this is a versatile wine that will match with lots of food styles including lamb chops or with aubergine roasted in a tomato and cheese sauce. Check out thewinebuff.com

