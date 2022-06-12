Grape Spy: Jean Smullen
NOTHING screams summer like floaty dresses and outdoor dining — and when it comes to wine — fizz and pink definitely bring the sparkle. Here are two great value wines from Aldi.
Aldi Specially Selected Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore €12.99
Prosecco is a light fresh sparkling wine, low in alcohol and intensely aromatic from Valdobbiadene, in the Veneto region of Northern Italy.
This award-winning Prosecco from Aldi took is one of their most popular wines and is perfect for summer celebrations. With lovely pear fruit aromas it has soft red apple fruit flavours and a nice citrus lift to keep it refreshing.
Serve this with pasta and green pesto with grated parmesan cheese.
Aldi Specially Selected Ventoux Rosé €8.99
This wine comes from the Ventoux region of the southern Rhône, in the south of France. This is a Rosé wine that is made from a selection of four or five red grapes, that include Grenache, Syrah, Cinsault, Mourvèdre, and Carignan. It has a delicate pale pink colour and aromas of redcurrant and strawberry fruit.
This is a bone-dry style of Rosé, which means it is elegant and refreshing. It has flavours of cherry and raspberry fruit and is great value at this price. Serve simply as an aperitif with a strawberry in the glass.
See jeansmullen.com
