Grape Spy: Jean Smullen

New Zealand wines are enormously popular and Oyster Bay, one of the world’s most successful premium wine brands is a firm favourite with Ireland’s wine drinkers.

2021 Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc €14.99

There are six wines in the Oyster Bay range, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Merlot, Pinot Gris, Pinot Noir and two sparkling wines. Their Sauvignon Blanc is THE most popular of the range, by a country mile. I tasted it again at the recent New Zealand wine fair and I can see why. It has all those gorgeous tomato leaf aromas and when tasted lots and lots of zesty citrus fruit flavours and a lovely fresh acidity. This is the wine-style, wine snobs love to hate. I can’t see why though, because for me this has drinking appeal and is the ideal match for all kinds of food, but especially fish.

Look out for the Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc on promotion at €10.00 in Tesco until June 14th.

2020 Oyster Bay Pinot Noir

2020 Oyster Bay Pinot Noir €14.00

The grapes for this wine come from New Zealand’s south-island from the Marlborough region. Pinot Noir is a difficult grape to grow, it originally comes from Burgundy. Outside France, one of the few countries making very good quality and affordable Pinot Noir is New Zealand. Pinot Noir tends to make a lighter style of red wine, this one has tons of red cherry fruit and a lovely fresh acidity making it easier to drink when the weather is warmer.

You can serve this fruity red with salmon, roast chicken, or a Wednesday night pasta dish. Oyster Bay is widely available in Dunnes, SuperValu, Tesco and most off licences.

See jeansmullen.com