Eatyard Crisp Festival returns to Dublin tonight with Mr Tayto making guest appearance

Mr Tayto at Eatyard in Phibsboro ahead of the Crisp Festival this weekend

A crisp-themed festival is kicking off in Dublin this weekend.

Eatyard are bringing their Crisp Festival this August back to the Bernard Shaw in Phibsborough from this evening – and snack fans are in for a treat.

The event first took place back in 2018 at their Portobello location and came back with a bang last summer in their new home north of the Liffey.

Crisp-inspired games and entertainment are taking place across the entire weekend, with Mr Tayto himself officially opening the festival at 6pm today.

Events on the lineup include the Johnnie Onion Ring challenge, blind crisp tasting challenges, crisp sandwich making competitions, table quizzes, music bingo, and bottomless drag brunch.

Attendees can also munch on their favourite bag of crisps from the Crisp Tuck Shop, which will be featuring some retro and classic flavours, or try out the crisp tasting menu while they enjoy a few pints.

Organisers have advised attendees to leave the kids at home if they can, as the Crisp Festival “isn’t really a family friendly event”.

“Kids are welcome before 8pm, but there aren’t any kids focused entertainment/games,” the website reads.

Tickets are priced at €10 each and include a packet of crisps (of your choosing) and a pint on arrival but grab them quick as Saturday is already fully sold out.

