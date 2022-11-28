Dublin café to give out 500 free pastries tomorrow for opening day

Lisboa will be giving away 500 pastéis de natas to the first customers who stop by tomorrow, November 29, from 12pm.

Lisboa, a Portugese pastelaria located on Andrew Street in Dublin 2, will open its doors on Tuesday afternoon, with delicious treats, traditional sandwiches, salads, and new roasted coffee on offer.

And to mark its grand opening, Lisboa will be giving away 500 pastéis de natas to the first customers who stop by tomorrow, November 29, from 12pm.

Baked onsite every day in the new Dublin, the world-famous Lisbon traditional pastéis de natas are a crispy puff pastry enclosing a gooey vanilla custardy centre.

For those seeking something more adventurous, other flavours of the pastéis de natas will also be on offer including chocolate, raspberry, and blueberry.

The pastelaria will also be serving up a range of delicious pastries like Queques (filled muffins in a range of flavours), Bolas de Berlim (large donuts filled with custard, raspberry jam and whipped cream), Biscoitos (giant cookies) and gateaux slices.

Meanwhile, savoury options include sausage rolls and the Francesinha, a sandwich with layers of ham, sausage, chorizo and steak, covered entirely with melted cheese and topped with a secret tomato and beer sauce.

In Lisboa, you’ll also find the Bifana, a sourdough bread hosting thin layers of pork marinated and simmered in a peppery tomato sauce, and the Frango Piri Piri chicken roll with tomato and lettuce and a spicy mayo finish.

Lee Sim, Director of Lisboa, said: “We’re so excited to finally be bringing our little bit of Lisbon to Dublin and opening our doors to the public this week... We wanted our friends in Dublin to have a place where they can get a great sandwich on the go and enjoy the tastes of Lisbon without having to travel too far.”

Just a stone’s throw from Grafton Street, Lisboa’s normal opening hours will be from 8am to 9pm Monday-Sunday.