Domino’s opens store beside Maynooth University and introduces Mescal-inspired uniform
Cheeky pizza chain Domino’s has revealed a new uniform for its new store in Maynooth to pay homage to one of the town’s most famous exports.
Opening its 59th outlet in Ireland this week, the shop will take inspiration from Paul Mescal’s famous GAA shorts photo for a selection of their delivery drivers.
The white shorts, featuring Domino’s logo, is sure to be a hit given the style’s recent popularity as an iconic fashion trend outside of sporting circles.
Speaking about the new uniform launch, Domino’s Maynooth Chief Operating Officer, George Bertram, told us “Our new Domino’s store in Maynooth was the ideal location for the fashion shoot to reveal our new Spring Summer uniform, the Short Short, as an ode to local Gaelic Football, and our local Hollywood icon.
"We know Domino’s fans will love this latest news, as well as our piping hot pizza, and we look forward to delivering freshly handmade pizzas to Maynooth locals, and welcoming them to the new Domino’s store, in the months and years to come.”
To mark the official store launch, Domino’s Maynooth will also be offering customers an exclusive opening offer which includes any large pizza for €13.99 when collected, up until April 16.
The new store is located at Unit 34 Carton Retail Park, Tesco, and will serve all the regulars from the popular menu as well as a gluten free and vegan range.
Today's Headlines
harrowing | Granddad of three siblings killed in Tallaght describes moment he identified bodies
Dossier | More attacks planned in ‘manifesto’ by Nashville school shooter, police say
Killer free | Anger as seriously-ill gangland murderer released and reunited with family
Ban-ner Boy | Teen (14) from Co Clare caught towing caravan while uninsured on busy UK motorway
short term | Domino’s opens store beside Maynooth University and introduces Mescal-inspired uniform
'stupid arguments' | Enoch Burke banned from courtroom after repeated clashes with judge
BAIL GRANTED | Face of man charged after student chased through Dublin school by group of men
Abi Days | ‘Only Fools and Horses’ star David Jason discovers 52-year-old daughter he didn’t know he had
Putt in his place | Farmer in court for attacking nephew’s car with golf club after victim’s mum pelted with eggs
DUBS LEGEND | GAA hero Philly McMahon joins advisory group for Citizens’ Assembly on drug use