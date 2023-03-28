Domino’s opens store beside Maynooth University and introduces Mescal-inspired uniform

Domino's has opened its latest outlet and the have introduced a special uniform to honour a local hero

Cheeky pizza chain Domino’s has revealed a new uniform for its new store in Maynooth to pay homage to one of the town’s most famous exports.

Opening its 59th outlet in Ireland this week, the shop will take inspiration from Paul Mescal’s famous GAA shorts photo for a selection of their delivery drivers.

The white shorts, featuring Domino’s logo, is sure to be a hit given the style’s recent popularity as an iconic fashion trend outside of sporting circles.

Speaking about the new uniform launch, Domino’s Maynooth Chief Operating Officer, George Bertram, told us “Our new Domino’s store in Maynooth was the ideal location for the fashion shoot to reveal our new Spring Summer uniform, the Short Short, as an ode to local Gaelic Football, and our local Hollywood icon.

Domino's fans in Maynooth can expect a short short delivery this summer

"We know Domino’s fans will love this latest news, as well as our piping hot pizza, and we look forward to delivering freshly handmade pizzas to Maynooth locals, and welcoming them to the new Domino’s store, in the months and years to come.”

To mark the official store launch, Domino’s Maynooth will also be offering customers an exclusive opening offer which includes any large pizza for €13.99 when collected, up until April 16.

The new store is located at Unit 34 Carton Retail Park, Tesco, and will serve all the regulars from the popular menu as well as a gluten free and vegan range.