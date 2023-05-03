Cadbury desserts sold at Lidl recalled over possible presence of Listeria
Listeria monocytogenes can cause mild flu-like symptoms, nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea
Several batches of Cadbury chocolate desserts are being recalled due to the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has confirmed.
The FSAI said the implicated batches were sold in some Lidl supermarkets and recall notices will be displayed at point-of-sale. sundayworld.com has contacted Lidl for comment.
The affected products are as follows:
The FSAI said retailers are requested to remove the implicated batches from sale and display recall notices at point-of-sale.
“Symptoms of Listeria monocytogenes infection can include mild flu-like symptoms, or gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea,” the FSAI said in a statement.
“In rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications. Some people are more vulnerable to Listeria monocytogenes infections, including pregnant women, babies, and people with weakened immune systems, including the elderly.
“The incubation period (time between initial infection and first symptoms appearing) is on average 3 weeks but can range between three and 70 days.”
