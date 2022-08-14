Sub-Urban | 

31 Lennox in Dublin’s Portobello offers tasty classics with great service

Like myself, I think what most people want in a restaurant is unpretentiousness and comfort — a bit like home, except without the hassle of cooking and washing-up.
The welcoming exterior

The welcoming exterior

A tasty lamb sub

A tasty lamb sub

lennox

lennox

Sunday World

Considering that nowadays in Dublin there is a profusion of homage-worthy restaurants, cafés and diners, it’s no surprise that sometimes I have difficulty in choosing places to review.

Don’t get me wrong, that’s not a whine. Having so many places to choose from is actually a pleasure.

31 LENNOX 31 Lennox St, Portobello, Dublin 2 4.5 Stars Food: €26.25; Drinks: €8.50

And one of the nicest pleasures is sampling the delights of small start-up eateries. I don’t really mind if the menu is littered with the usual run-of-the-mill suspects — burgers, pizzas, and chips with everything — so long as the grub is cooked well and the place is not a rip-off, it merits a visit.

Like myself, I think what most people want in a restaurant is unpretentiousness and comfort — a bit like home, except without the hassle of cooking and washing-up. Throw in a soothing glass or two of vino, and we’re all there.

Weather permitting, dining outdoors under a shady awning isn’t just a meal, it’s a state of mind — especially when it’s not overly crowded. It’s nice to see and be seen.

Brunch at 31 Lennox, with its uncomplicated Italian/US-influenced menu, is such a place. I first discovered meatball subs years ago in Boston. Slathered in a rich marinara sauce that dribbled all over the shop, it was a super-messy eating experience that required fistfuls of face wipes to stop me looking like a half-starved loon. A trick I quickly learned was to cut the sub in half, turn both halves over, and with soggy sides now facing upwards, devour rapidly.

A tasty lamb sub

A tasty lamb sub

It’s a tactic which helped enormously at 31 Lennox. Filled copiously with slurpy marinara, vintage cheddar, yogurt mint and rocket, their meaty lamb wonder-sub is completely irresistible.

Next up, some mac and cheese — a petite portion, mind you, for research purposes. There was a time, not so long ago, when mac and cheese was looked down upon, something you might grab last-minute from a supermarket chill cabinet. How food fashions change.

As a main course or a side, this American carb-fest has become a must-have in so many top restaurants. 31’s gorgeous mix of macaroni, creamy cheese, a hint of spice and pesto, and finished with a Parmesan crust is, to my old taste buds, a damn fine example.

lennox

lennox

Somehow I found room for a tiramisu. Few things give me greater pleasure than this simple little Italian classic. Did I like this offering? Unfortunately not the best I have tried — a little too long in the fridge perhaps? Still, I finish the lot. I’m sitting back watching the world pass by and enjoying a soothing glass of Inzolia organic white. The sun is shining, the food has been good and the service friendly and professional. Total comfort food is how I would describe eating here.

31 Lennox is not just another one of those pared-back modish-looking gaffs indifferently lashing out ill-considered food just because they think it’s the ‘latest’ thing and looks pretty on a plate.

This restaurant is unashamedly a solid neighbourhood restaurant where real people go to for good food. It’s also now a go-to favourite of mine. So if you’re feeling peckish anywhere near Portobello, consider giving it a try.


Today's Headlines

More Food

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices