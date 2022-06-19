Turn back the clock on menopausal skin changes with these non-invasive treatments

One of the less-discussed symptoms of menopause and perimenopause is the effect that these hormonal changes can have on the skin. However, Neelu White of Neelu’s Beauty Salon has over 30 years’ experience of treating women’s skin before, during and after menopause.

In her experience, symptoms differ and that is why she treats each women’s skin on an individual and prescriptive basis. She shares her experience here.

With onset of menopause, there is a rapid decline in collagen production, with 30 percent reduction of collagen content in skin during the first 5 years of menopause according to the medical evidence. There is also substantial decrease in GAG levels within the skin, molecules that help to draw the water into the dermis and keep the skin hydrated and in the elastin production. Translated into everyday language, this often leads to appearance of accelerated ageing; dry, thinned skin; pigmentary changes and age spots.

The liver can get stressed with the hormonal changes so our digestion and elimination get affected and, very often, everything starts to slow down. We get a bit constipated or a bit bloated, or we get sluggish bowels, and that will affect the skin as well.

So, a combination of poor liver function and poor bowel function can result in you getting acne spots and all kinds of itchy spots. If you’ve already got a skin condition such as eczema, or psoriasis, or acne rosacea, then you might find that these conditions flare up a lot more, or they tend to get worse as you go through the menopause.

We can also start to get discolouration of the skin in certain places like our hands. You start getting liver spots, or you might find that you get a lot frecklier when you go out into the sun. Your skin may feel more sensitive and the reason for this is that your skin can becomes thinner and more prone to irritation. You might find that you are much more prone to rashes and more sensitive to temperature changes.

However, there is an upside; because in terms of solutions to these myriad ageing concerns, there’s never been a better time or a broader range of options.

The most effective non-invasive treatment that Neelu offers in her salon is Radio Frequency Collagen Wave to help tighten and lift sagging skin. It heats the skin and subcutaneous fat to increase collagen production and tighten the skin while reducing excessive subcutaneous fat. This is her client’s absolute favourite for under the eye crepe, loose skin.

The other non-invasive FDA approved Ultrasound treatment that stimulates the production of new collagen and elastin deep within the skin. It is ideal to lift the contours of the jaw line and tightens the skin around the mouth.

To treat the acne rosacea and pigmentation Neelu uses the Lumi LED Light Therapy.