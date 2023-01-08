The products that will put a smile and shine back on your face after the Christmas bash

The honest beauty column

There’s nothing like the Christmas festivities to give your skin a beating. Too much alcohol and the occassional blizzard equals parched, dehydrated skin. To keep flaky, blemish-prone skin at bay, now is the time to lockdown your skin’s moisturiser barrier and your nighttime regime pronto.

.

Seabody Hydrogel Mask Cleanser, €40 ANOTHER utterly fabulous Irish brand, this luxurious ultra-nourishing cleansing gel is enriched with the most incredible list of skin-loving ingredients. Apply with dry hands and massage into the face and neck, add a little water to activate the transition to a silky milk, and allow to penetrate and nourish for 10-15 minutes for beautifully supple skin.

.

Skin Formulas Day Cream SPF50, €35 I’VE lots of grá for this Irish skincare brand, not least because it has been created by an aesthetician with 19 years of experience in her field. Your skin may be screaming for a reset, so lean into this results-driven brand and watch the magic unfold. Non-comedogenic and infused with pure lavender essential oil, this daily moisturiser had me at hello. Instead of feeling heavy on the skin, it is instantly absorbed for a lightweight, satin-like finish. It’s also supercharged with antioxidants, while the broad-spectrum SPF shields the skin from harmful UVA/UVB and blue light exposure, so you can scroll away to your heart’s content.

.

Skin Theory Vitamin C Night Cream, €69.95 IF your skin is feeling like sandpaper, now is the time to look to your nighttime regime. Sleeping hours mean you can opt for an ultra-rich cream and this is my pick of the bunch. Containing two forms of vitamin C to repair dry and compromised skin, the advanced peptides stimulate collagen synthesis and encourage cell renewal, all while you snooze. Think of it as a superstar product that reduces all forms of pigmentation and targets wrinkles. Get it in the bag now.

.

Revive Active Beauty Complex, €59.95 JANUARY can dull your sparkle at the best of times. But if you’re looking to glow from the inside out, here’s how to up your supplement game. I love Irish brand Revive, and this Beauty Complex contains eight active ingredients to support your skin, hair and nails so you’ll look and feel your best in 2023.

.

Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Advanced Repair Barrier Cream, €40 THE ravages of sub-zero temperatures means seriously compromised skin. If you are suffering with irritated, red splotchy skin, this formula includes colloidal oatmeal and beta-glucan to provide instant relief and moisture barrier repair. It is the perfect targeted treatment for soothing distressed and sensitive skin.

.

Haumea Light Therapy Device, €149.99 AS non-invasive skin treatments go, this is the one. Treating acne, inflammation, uneven skin tone, fine lines and wrinkles, this treatment works by sending light waves deep into the skin’s layers. With no UV rays or downtime, it is the perfect way to treat skin concerns from the comfort of your own home.

.

Charlotte Tilbury Unisex Healthy Glow, €42 CHARLOTTE describes this tinted moisturiser as ‘summer in a bottle all year round’, so sign me up. Perfect for pasty skin, sharing is caring so this skin brightener can be enjoyed by the guy or gal in your life too. Promising a radiant glow year round, a blend of natural tan pigments means instant sun-kissed skin. Wear alone or under makeup, and stay flawless.