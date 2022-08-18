Stylist says new garda uniforms give off ‘mandatory PE polo tee vibes’

The modern uniforms became “operational” as of 7am Monday, with more than 13,000 uniformed gardaí reporting for duty in their new clothes this week.

A stylist has said that the new Garda uniforms give off “Formula One vibes” as officers officially started wearing the ensemble this week.

The modern uniforms became “operational” as of 7am Monday, with more than 13,000 uniformed gardaí reporting for duty in their new clothes this week.

The change in uniform – coinciding with the centenary of the founding of the force this year – marks only the third time in the history of the force that the uniform has changed and features a two-tone soft-shell jacket, a two-tone waterproof jacket as well as a blue polo shirt, “operational trousers”, also in blue, and base layers.

And while the new get-up is miles more “practical” than the high-neck tunic, cape and, high helmet worn by gardaí back in 1922, stylist Laura Mullett thinks that there is room for improvement when it comes to the garda fashion game.

“I feel the formality of a century ago is long forgotten,” she told the Sunday World.

Ireland AM stylist Laura Mullett

“Gone are the trilby hats and smart jackets of a time when tailored attire was both expected and imperative in society.

“Millennials are a grey sweatpants generation who rebel against dress codes and conformity and in some ways just can’t relate!”

Laura said that while the new uniforms aren’t particularly stylish, they do serve a purpose.

“The new Garda uniform tops are giving mandatory PE polo tee vibes. The jackets are reminiscent of the Formula One team that changes the wheels mid race,” she joked.

“However, I can understand why a more relaxed outfit is practical for that line of work as opposed to clothes being limiting of movement and constraining.”

In a statement, An Garda Síochána said that the new uniform is “contemporary, and incorporates elements such as durability, protection and functionality.”

“A key finding of the internal Garda Cultural Audit 2018 was a desire from front-line gardaí for a new, practical operational uniform. Over 6,500 members of An Garda Síochána contributed to the findings of the Cultural Audit.

“This is the first time that elements of the uniform, other than the uniform cap, will feature the Garda Crest and demonstrates the respect held by An Garda Síochána for this unique symbol as we enter the second century of policing in Ireland.

“The current uniform cap remains in operation as a unique and distinctive element of the Garda uniform,” the statement added.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris officially unveiled the new uniforms along with members of the force at Tallaght Garda Station in Dublin on Monday morning.