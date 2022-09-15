Penneys Tallaght: Shoppers’ delight as retail giant opens Dublin new store

Locals have been anticipating the store for years.

Penneys is set to open its next store in Tallaght

Shoppers have expressed their delight as retail giant Penneys have opened a brand new store in Tallaght, Co Dublin.

The new €10 million store was officially opened in The Square Shopping Centre on Thursday morning by Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

Creating 300 jobs in the area, the store is part of the brand’s commitment to invest €250 million in Ireland over the next 10 years.

The Tallaght location is their 37th store in Ireland and the first new Penneys store to open in Dublin since their Liffey Valley location was unveiled in 2016.

"We now know more than ever how much it matters to our customers that we stay true to our mission of offering something for everyone at prices that are affordable to as many as possible," Paul Marchant, the chief executive of Primark said.

"Our continued growth demonstrates the confidence and commitment we have in our Irish business, and we are proud to continue to play our part in supporting Irish cities, towns and communities.”

Taking to social media, shoppers shared their excitement at the new location.

“Finally! Penneys in Tallaght Square. No reason for me to drop by town anymore,” one happy customer shared.

“This is quite the day, as someone who regularly used to say ‘Do you know what the Square needs? A Penneys’, when I was living in D24,” another shared.

Another quipped: “Penneys finally opening in The Square is a historic day.”

“Penneys opening In The Square is amazing to watch, the excitement of off the charts! I’m going to have a nosey tomorrow morning when it’s not as chaotic,” another rejoiced.