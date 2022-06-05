Our style gurus run their expert eye over actress Nicole Kidman

VERDICT: DARREN KENNEDY I adore EVERYTHING about this. From the colourway to the feathers and the intricate detailing on the full length dress, it just screams elegance and FUN. My only gripe? The sleeves look crumpled and too long. d personally I feel it lets the look down. @darrenken

VERDICT: GLENDA GILSON I LOVE how Nicole is leaning into this fun, feathery look. The beadwork is beautiful. I’m not a huge fan of the high neck and I find the silhouette to be quite shapeless, but I still love that risks were taken. This is anything but boring. @glendagilson