Our style experts run their eye over American actress Barbie Ferreira

VERDICT: STYLIST DARREN KENNEDY BARBIE’S This striped Fendi dress from the brand’s Spring 2022 collection feels like a slice of summer on the red carpet. With a slicked-back ponytail, subtle makeup and coordinated accessories, it’s a home run for the Euphoria star. Stunning. @darrenken

VERDICT: PRESENTER GLENDA GILSON THERE’S not a lot not to love about this look. I am here for the colour blocking and stripe detailing, and the draping is just beautiful. The slicked-back hair and statement earrings just finish it off perfectly. I am obsessed. @glendagilson